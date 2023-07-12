Jinger Duggar debuts ‘summertime’ look with a holey twist

Jinger Duggar is arguably the most fashionable Duggar daughter.

Since moving away from the Duggar compound following her marriage to Jeremy Vuolo, she has upped her fashion game to the max.

The Counting On star always wears something edgier than her sisters, including sleeveless tops, shorts, and ripped clothing.

Now that Jinger is in California, her options are vast. She can have an extensive wardrobe with warmer weather almost all year long.

Jeremy enjoys capturing his beautiful wife on camera, and when he comes across an opportunity, he takes it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

His latest snap of Jinger gives major summer vibes.

Jinger Duggar stuns in holey jeans and a tank top

Jeremy Vuolo took to his Instagram page to share his gorgeous snap of his wife, Jinger Duggar.

He captioned it, “Summer summer summertime”

Jinger’s look was highlighted by the excellent lighting they found while enjoying time outdoors.

She chose a form-fitting olive-hued tank top with distressed and holey light-wash jeans.

With a smile on her face and her sunglasses on top of her head, Jinger oozed California vibes.

Jinger Duggar’s epic fashion moments

Jinger Duggar has worn or purchased some fashionable outfits, many of which made headlines.

When Counting On was still airing, Jinger took her big sister Jana Duggar on a trip down Rodeo Drive. The girls shopped, trying on clothing and showing it off while the cameras rolled. Jinger found a blazer she couldn’t live without and dropped the $300 on the staple piece like it was nothing.

The bridesmaid dress she wore in her friend’s wedding was another highlight. Jinger was elegant in a spaghetti-strap dress and showed off her bare arms, which garnered plenty of attention. It was a look followers hadn’t seen from Jinger before, and seeing her in something other than dressed down or in a “pastor’s wife” outfit was a good change.

Jeremy Vuolo captured a moment where Jinger was building her daughter a playset. She was dressed in shorter jean shorts that were a little frayed, with a fitted white t-shirt. It was a sweet moment captured by Jeremy, who praised his wife.

Jinger’s fashion has always been a hot topic. She was the first to “rebel” against her family’s strict dress code and wear pants and shorts.

It seems she married the right man, though. Jeremy embraces her sense of style and love of all things fashion.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.