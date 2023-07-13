Is Josh Duggar ‘suffering’ in prison amid Texas heatwave?

Josh Duggar is seemingly struggling during a record-breaking heatwave hitting Texas.

The disgraced 19 Kids & Counting star and eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar is currently serving 12.5 years in federal prison for CSAM. He’s been in FCI Seagoville for over a year, so he has plenty more time behind bars before returning to society.

Where he is being housed has several units that don’t have air conditioning units. Some parts do, though.

While it’s unclear where Josh is housed regarding air conditioning, he may be “suffering” alongside some of the other prisoners.

There are rumored to be power issues amid the grueling heat and humidity that have added to the chaos.

This isn’t the comfort of the windowless warehouse Josh is accustomed to having.

Josh Duggar’s prison mates ‘suffering’ without air conditioning

According to The Sun, there are issues with air conditioning where Josh Duggar is currently being housed.

A family member with a prisoner inside FCI Seagoville told the publication, “Texas is having record-breaking heatwaves. Most of the buildings in Seagoville don’t have air conditioning for the inmates. Other loved ones are sharing how inmates are passing out.”

Texas temperatures have been incredibly high, with heat indexes reaching 108 in some parts of the state, specifically the Dallas area where the prison is located.

The family member often complains about the conditions within the prison, including inmates being served old expired food, having plumbing issues, and more.

They said, “The food they get is regularly expired. They’re just like really disgustingly expired, always by at least a couple of weeks. And it’s like milk. All sorts of like stuff that can’t be expired for that long.”

Josh Duggar did time in the SHU

Josh Duggar hasn’t been a model prisoner. He spent at least four weeks in the SHU (Special Housing Unit), where he was confined to his cell for 24 hours a day with only one hour out.

He was caught with a cell phone, which he had been using to communicate with his wife and presumably his parents.

Anna Duggar visits her husband as much as possible and brings her children to see him. She is reportedly at odds with Jim Bob Duggar, leading to him allegedly kicking her out of the windowless warehouse on the Duggar compound.

Josh and Anna’s eldest child, Mackynzie Duggar, is spending time with the Spivey family in Texas. It’s expected that Anna may be spending time with her sister Priscilla Waller right now.

It’s unclear whether Anna will permanently move to Texas with support from the Spiveys and her sister and brother-in-law. They helped with the children last summer, too. It would cut down on the travel costs because, with Josh in prison, where Anna is getting money remains a mystery.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is streaming on Prime Video.