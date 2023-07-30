Jill Duggar shows off long legs in short shorts while teasing garden haul

Jill Duggar is good at almost anything she does.

While Jana Duggar is known for being the handy sister, Jill should never be counted out.

The Counting On star has been working on her garden for months in the new home she and Derick Dillard moved to so they would be closer to his job.

It seems she has quite a green thumb when it comes to growing things, as her garden haul was overflowing with red tomatoes and yellow squash, as she showed it off on her Instagram Stories.

Jill was hanging out with a friend and her cousin, Amy Duggar King, as they explored the garden and picked everything ready to be used.

She also made she showed off her legs in short jean shorts.

Jill Duggar showed off her Harvest. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar shared a collage of photos on her Instagram Stories from spending time with her friend and cousin.

She tagged Amy Duggar King and her friend Amanda, who helped her with the garden and then enjoyed some girl time with snacks.

In one of the photos, you can see Jill wearing short jean shorts and not even worried about it. She has broken free from the strict Duggar dress code, but seeing her in short shorts was shocking.

Jill Duggar is posing with friends in shorts. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar prepares for upcoming book release

Jill Duggar is gearing up for the release of her tell-all book Counting The Cost. It was initially slated to be released in early 2024 but was pushed up due to an overwhelming preorder response.

Followers are interested to see what Jill says about her life and what happened growing up in the Duggar home as a part of the Insitute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

She and Derick Dillard participated in the Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, as did her cousin, Amy Duggar King.

The Counting On star shared a photo of herself in the recording studio working on the audiobook. It has been a long journey for her to get where she is, but with Derick and Amy’s support, she can share her truth with the world.

With just a little shy of two months left before the book release, Jill and Derick are gearing up for a whirlwind of emotions and lots of feedback from eager readers.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.