Jill Duggar accused of ‘selling out’ her parents

Jill Duggar has been busier than ever.

Big things are happening for the former Counting On star, and she’s been documenting the journey for her followers.

She and Derick Dillard have moved closer to his job in Oklahoma, but they are still in Arkansas. The couple participated in the Prime Video docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

They have been vocal about Jill’s situation with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. From the abuse she suffered at the hands of her brother, Josh Duggar, to the money she didn’t receive for participating in the reality TV shows featuring the Duggar family.

Jill is releasing a tell-all book in September. Initially, it was slated for release in early 2024. It was pushed up several months after receiving a massive amount of preorders after she revealed it on social media.

However, not everyone agrees with how Jill and Derick have handled the situation.

Jill Duggar shares recording session, is accused of ‘selling out’ Jim Bob and Michelle

On Instagram, Jill Duggar shared a shot of herself in the studio, recording herself reading her book. Counting The Cost will be available as an audiobook.

Even though it was an innocent post, Jill was the target of accusations about her intentions.

One commenter wrote, “Selling out your parents probably feels so fulfilling!!”

Someone noted that the user name says a lot, and another acknowledged that Jill wasn’t selling them out.

Jill Duggar was accused of “selling out” her parents. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Jill Duggar speaks out in Shiny Happy People

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard spoke some in the Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets docuseries.

Their involvement with Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) ended once they walked away from Counting On.

It’s been a long journey for Jill as she unpacks her life and the abuse suffered through being a part of the IBLP. She acknowledged the situation with her eldest brother, Josh Duggar, and the hurt surrounding it.

She has found support in her cousin, Amy Duggar King, who also participated in the docuseries. Amy watched what happened with her cousin and knew something was off because she was raised differently. She and Jill have become incredibly close, and she likely supported her as she was writing this book.

Once her book drops, it will be interesting to see what her siblings say about it. Jedidiah Duggar already made his stance clear when he showed up in her comments defending Jim Bob Duggar.

Jill Duggar is bold enough to share her story, and some followers can’t wait to hear it.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.