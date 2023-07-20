Jill Duggar shares emotions as Counting The Cost release date nears

Jill Duggar is releasing her memoir in less than two months.

This is a big deal for the former Counting On star, mainly because it won’t be warm and fuzzy like Jinger Duggar’s book.

She is ready to tell her story — the good, bad, and the ugly. Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, have spoken out about what caused them to walk away from Counting On, but this book will share more details and the journey they took to break free from the stronghold Jim Bob Duggar had on their lives.

Derick and Jill took part in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, a big step for them. They have used their platforms to expose some of the truth, but that was more insightful, especially when it came to Jill and Jessa Duggar doing damage control after Josh Duggar’s inappropriate actions with them were exposed.

There is so much that viewers and followers don’t know, and reading things from Jill’s perspective will be interesting.

She hasn’t received much family support, but her cousin, Amy Duggar King, is in her corner.

Jill Duggar shares emotions ahead of book release

On her Instagram, Jill Duggar shared a selfie with her book clipped into sections, revealing she was less than two months away from the release date.

She wrote, “Things got real when I printed off the manuscript for my book, #countingthecost …it was now one step closer to being out there.”

Jill also mentioned she carried it around in that gallon bag as she made the final edits. Initially, the book was slated for release early next year, but with the overwhelming response, the date was moved up several months.

Jill Duggar’s brother Jedidiah Duggar wasn’t happy about her book

When Jill Duggar announced her book, Jedidiah Duggar dragged her followers for their opinions on his family in the comment section.

He isn’t fond of how Jill handled things, and neither he nor Katelyn Nakatsu wants anything to do with her or Derick Dillard.

Jill was rumored to be the one the family thought would be the most obedient daughter because she was the most hands-on and reported what happened in the home to her parents. Josh Duggar referred to her as the “snitch.”

With just under two months before Jill’s memoir is released, expect there to be some distractions put out by the Duggar family. Perhaps that is what Jessa Duggar is waiting for before announcing she is expecting again.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.