Amy Duggar King reveals being ‘fearful’ of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar

Amy Duggar King isn’t one to back down, especially regarding her family.

With the revelations exposed in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, Amy has begun speaking out more.

She was a part of the docuseries with her mom, Deanna Duggar.

Amy has been concerned about her cousins for quite some time, and with her offering support to Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard when they walked away from the family, the time to use her voice is now.

So many secrets were kept from Amy and Deanna, and none were good. They learned about Josh Duggar’s molestation scandal through the media and the rest of the world. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar kept them in the dark for over a decade.

Now, Amy is revealing moments when she felt “fearful” in the presence of her aunt and uncle.

Amy Duggar King recounts being ‘fearful’

During an interview with Insider, Amy Duggar King revealed moments when she felt “fearful” being around Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Amy said, “Yes, there were times that I was fearful. It’s interesting — I’ve never heard my aunt yell, not one time in her entire life have I ever heard her yell. But the reflection of her voice, and how calm and sweet she is with that whole tone, it doesn’t match the experience of what could have been taking place.”

Learning about what was happening with her cousins and that “encouragement” included spanking and more was heartbreaking for Amy.

She has always been dubbed the “rebel,” but that may have saved her. Deanna Duggar and Amy were not a part of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) at all, though she did sit in on some things Jim Bob was teaching her cousins and took notes with some of them.

Amy Duggar King may be writing a book

During the interview, Amy Duggar King revealed she was keeping some of her stories for herself as she could be writing a book.

Her cousins Jinger Duggar and Jill Duggar have both written books about their experiences with leaving the IBLP, with Jill’s being released in September and Jinger’s already available for purchase.

No details were given about the premise of the book or what we could expect from it. But Amy has been wanting to speak out for years, but due to the contract she signed, she was prohibited from doing so.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what Amy Duggar King comes up with and if she will commit to writing a book about her life as the famous Duggar cousin.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is now streaming on Prime Video.