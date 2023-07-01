Amy Duggar King calls Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar ‘evil’ and ‘cringe-worthy’

Amy Duggar King isn’t afraid to say what’s on her mind, and after keeping quiet for nearly a decade, she is mentioning it all.

The Duggar cousin participated in the docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets on Prime Video. She was also on countless episodes of 19 Kids & Counting, where viewers came to know her as the fun one.

As Amy continues to do press following the docuseries’ release, she is talking about what happened with Josh Duggar in 2015 with the police report made public of an incident that occurred in the early 2000s.

She was shocked about what happened between him and his sisters he inappropriately touched, and she learned about it the same way we all did. Once that police report was online, it was national news. Amy’s mom, Deanna Duggar, wasn’t in the loop either.

All of the siblings were raised in the IBLP (Institute in Basic Life Principles), and Amy wasn’t. She did sit in on some of Jim Bob Duggar’s lectures and took notes. Some of what she wrote was shared on Shiny Happy People.

Now that the docuseries is out there, Amy isn’t afraid to talk. She isn’t scared, and she wants the world to know what the IBLP is and who her aunt and uncle are. “Evil” and “cringe-worthy” are two words she used to describe Jim Bob and Michelle.

Amy Duggar King confronted Josh Duggar, reveals she had conversations with her female cousins about the molestation

Amy Duggar King talked with Vanity Fair about taking part in Shiny Happy People, confronting her cousin, and supporting her female cousins who were hurt.

She said she confronted Josh Duggar about what he did to his sisters, revealing, “He was staying in a trailer and I went in there and I said, ‘How could you do this? ‘And I was very bold about that.”

Josh allegedly admitted that he didn’t try anything with her because he “knew better.” This likely meant he knew she would reveal what he did to her if he tried anything. Amy has never been one to keep quiet, even when she was on the show. Something like that would have set her off immediately.

There was also discussion about how she felt learning that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar sacrificed their daughters’ hurts and traumas to save their son. That is a big thing within the IBLP. The oldest child is your legacy, and they will do anything to protect that — including covering up the molestation of four of your children.

She confirmed that she spoke with her female cousins about the abuse, but those will remain private. Amy isn’t out to spill the secrets she kept for the cousins she loves dearly.

Amy Duggar King sets boundaries

The only connection to the Duggar family Amy Duggar King has is her cousin, Jill Duggar. She and Jill have spent a lot of time together since 2017, when Jill and Derick Dillard walked away from Counting On and began to break away from the IBLP.

Jill has opened up about her experience as she participated in Shiny Happy People alongside Derick. A book release is also coming, which is set to be an explosive tell-all. It was so popular that after the announcement, the publisher moved up the release by several months.

While Jill and Amy are close, the rest of the cousins don’t speak to Amy. She lives just 20 minutes from the Duggar compound but doesn’t run into her cousins, Jim Bob or Michelle. It’s also interesting that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth were her neighbors, yet, they have no relationship.

Healthy boundaries are something Amy is adamant about it. They will not get to know her son at all, as she is afraid of influences on him. The IBLP and the power Jim Bob holds is frightening, especially when you’ve had an inside look at the dealings.

Amy is working to spread the word about the damage the organization does, and has offered help to Anna Duggar and her seven children on more than one occasion. And with Anna reportedly kicked to the curb by Jim Bob, it would be the perfect time for them to meet and discuss options. However, don’t hold your breath.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.