What happened at the Duggar compound? Here’s why police were at the Duggar residence

The Duggar family may have more secrets coming to light.

Over the weekend, police were spotted at the Duggar family compound.

It appears there was another death in the family, but this time, it didn’t happen on the Duggar property.

Grandma Mary Duggar’s brother, Tommy Lester, passed away, and Jim Bob Duggar was notified of the incident. While it’s unclear why that would be a big deal, especially since he was married, that was the reason for the police showing up early on Sunday morning.

Initially, there were thoughts that another scandal would be broken open because this is similar to what happened when Josh Duggar was investigated at the car lot. However, Jim Bob and Michelle released no statement about his uncle’s passing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

There are some important things to note about Tommy Lester’s passing.

Grandma Mary Duggar’s brother passed away

Grandma Mary Duggar died unexpectedly four years ago. She was a huge part of 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On, but her family (aside from Deanna Duggar and Amy Duggar King) weren’t a part of the show.

Duggar TikToker Moe found Tommy Lester’s obituary and noted that he passed away at his home on June 25. That was the same day the police were at the Duggar compound.

The obituary also noted Tommhy was survived by his husband. That’s right; he is gay. Viewers knew about Michelle Duggar’s niece, but this wasn’t public knowledge.

It appears that Jim Bob made arrangements, or at least helped Tommy’s husband with the planning, as Ben Seewald will be performing the service. Jessa Duggar’s husband is going to be in charge of speaking at a gay man’s funeral. The irony isn’t lost on Moe or Duggar critics.

Everything is to be held later this week, but whether any of the Duggars chose to share anything will remain to be seen.

The Duggar family fractured following the release of Shiny Happy People

Earlier this month, Prime Video released Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. It shed much light on their power within the IBLP (Institute in Basic Life Principles).

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar released a statement about it, and Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, participated. There was plenty mentioned about Josh Duggar, what he got away with growing up, and what he faced as an adult.

Jedidiah Duggar, Katelyn Nakatsu, and Anna Duggar are reportedly done with any relationship with Jill after her participation. It’s unclear what the other siblings think. However, she still receives likes on social media from Jinger and James Duggar.

The family will have to come together as they lay one of their own to rest.

Shiny Happy People: Shiny Happy People is currently streaming on Prime Video.