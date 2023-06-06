Jinger Duggar declined participation in Shiny Happy People, wanted to ‘share my story in my own words’

Jinger Duggar threw a bit of shade at Jill Duggar after she appeared in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

She left the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) after Jill did.

The sisters have been friendly over the years, but things with the docuseries and the tell-all book Jill is releasing early next year may have fractured that.

Even after Jinger’s book was released, she could still spend time with the family when she returned to Arkansas earlier this year. However, it looks like Jill won’t be able to enjoy the same liberty.

Following the release of Shiny Happy People last week, Jinger revealed she was asked to participate in the series but declined. She wanted to tell her story and likely didn’t want to rock the boat with her parents.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar released a statement the night the docuseries went live but have remained quiet since then.

Following the release of Shiny Happy People, Jinger Duggar spoke to People about the docuseries, her reasoning behind declining to participate, and why she wrote a book instead.

She said, “I was actually approached and asked to participate in the docuseries, but I thought that from my perspective, I really wanted to make sure that I was able to share my story in my own words and in my own timing.”

It is important to note that the timeline with the book aligns with her declining to participate in the docuseries, getting her story out ahead of what was in Shiny Happy People.

Jinger continued, “So that’s why I wrote Becoming Free Indeed, was to share more of my journey out of IBLP’s teachings. I wanted to be able to share it in a way that was, like, God-honoring and hopefully sharing my story in a balanced way.”

There was acknowledgment about Jill having her “own voice.” She did reveal that her sister shared a little bit about what the docuseries entailed and that she was interested in what her sister had to say.

Jinger Duggar is not as far into her journey as Jill

Even though Jinger Duggar denounced the IBLP, she still lives a more strict lifestyle than Jill Duggar.

Jill and Derick Dillard walked away from Counting On in 2017, and Jinger remained on the show until it was canceled following Josh Duggar’s arrest in April 2021.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo remained compliant with their contracts despite moving to California. Since that ended, they have pulled back on sharing their children, giving them more privacy than she was allowed while growing up on reality TV.

Jinger isn’t where Jill is yet, but maybe she can tell her whole story in time. She remains steadfast in believing her parents did their best raising her and her siblings, and the IBLP was her target.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.