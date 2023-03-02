Jinger Duggar defends parents, says she had a ‘sweet’ childhood

Jinger Duggar released her latest book at the end of January, and the anticipation about what her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, had to say about the book has been building.

As she continues her press tour for the book, the Counting On star finally addresses what her parents say about it and defends them.

The brunette made it very clear that her book was not a Duggar tell-all and was solely based on her journey departing the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP).

While some of the buzz has died down, Jinger didn’t receive much support from her family. Her cousin, Amy Duggar King, did speak out about her strength and gave her positive words of encouragement, but most of her siblings remained quiet.

Jinger appeared on The Girl Defined Show podcast and revealed what her parents have said about her book and her decision to walk away from the teachings she was raised to believe.

However, you’d be mistaken if you think she said anything bad about her parents.

Jinger Duggar says her childhood was ‘sweet’

When Jinger was asked how her parents felt about the book, she deflected quickly.

She started by reiterating that it was not a tell-all about her family, but it was a story about how she was able to break free from Bill Gothard’s harmful teachings. She previously called Gothard a “false prophet” and revealed the teachings caused fear and anxiety in her life.

Once that was out of the way, Jinger praised her parents for providing her with a “sweet childhood” and said she believed they did their best to point the children to Jesus.

Jinger said, “They were wrapped up in these teachings as well. And Bill Gothard would teach these things as like a guaranteed success for your family. My parents would get wrapped up in it, thinking, ‘this is what’s best for my kids.’ And I can see that and say, ‘I can see that and understand that because I was there.'”

Jinger Duggar enjoys New York City

Documenting her journey has been part of the ride for Jinger Duggar. She shared some clips from her various appearances on talk shows, including The Tamron Hall Show, podcast appearances, and other adventures while visiting the big apple.

Jinger admitted to missing the city but loving where she lives in Los Angeles now. It was always speculated that she wanted to live in a big city and make it to Hollywood, and she essentially did.

She captioned the share, “On release day, I was live in-studio with @tamronhallshow—she is an amazing host and I had the best time talking about my journey. I took some behind-the-scenes shots for you to follow along 🙂”

Jinger has had a busy 2023, and it will continue into the coming months.