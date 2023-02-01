Amy Duggar King shares support for Jinger Duggar on release day

Amy Duggar King is showing up to support her cousin, Jinger Duggar.

The Counting On star’s book has been released, and she is currently working on interviews and press for the promotion.

It’s been a long time coming, as viewers had wondered about Jinger and all she had gone through since leaving her parents’ Arkansas home in 2016 when she married Jeremy Vuolo.

Cousin Amy reached out ahead of her interview with Inside Edition about the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) and her thoughts about Jinger’s book.

She praised her cousin, revealing she could see the light in Jinger’s eyes.

Vowing to be there to support and love her, Amy revealed how proud she was.

Amy Duggar King supported Jill Duggar

This isn’t the first time Amy Duggar King has been a support person for one of her cousins.

When Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard walked away from Counting On and began to remove themselves from the IBLP, Amy and her husband, Dillion King, were there for them.

The couples spent a lot of time together and shared plenty of double dates.

For the most part, Amy kept quiet about what Jill was going through and let Jill and Derick tell their story through a series of YouTube videos.

Amy Duggar King vows to ‘be bold’

Speaking out about her famous family has been something Amy Duggar King has done already.

Amy and her mom, Deanna Duggar, both weighed in on Josh Duggar and his crimes, revealing they were shocked and disappointed.

She teased there was plenty she could say, including a possible tell-all, as long as her NDA was expired.

As Jinger Duggar shares her story, Amy has also come out and shared at least one instance where her famous aunt and uncle shunned her. She revealed that Veggie Tales weren’t allowed in the Duggar home because they didn’t want their children to believe “vegetables talk.”

Counting On was never a part of Amy’s life, as she only appeared on 19 Kids and Counting. When her grandmother’s funeral was filmed for the show, she remained outside the camera’s view. After learning about what Josh did to his sisters in 2015, along with the rest of the world, she was angry.

Deanna and Amy have never been looped in with Jim Bob and his dealings, so her vow to “be Bold” and speak out is about what she knows and how their teachings were harmful to her cousins.

This has been a long time coming, and Jinger’s book gave Amy a segway into opening up about things she experienced along the way.

Many conversations are coming, but their intentions will likely be questioned.