Amy Duggar King promises to ‘be bold’ as she spills more Duggar tea

As Jinger Duggar gets ready to release her book about her experiences with the Institute in Basic Life Principles, Amy Duggar King is also speaking out about her family.

Cousin Amy has been vocal since Josh Duggar’s April 2021 arrest, though the tea hasn’t been piping hot. It’s been lukewarm at best. However, that may change as Amy promised to be bold in 2023.

Amy was featured on 19 Kids and Counting as the “fun” cousin. She was more worldly than any of her cousins and added some perspective to the TLC show. It came with a price, though.

When Jill Duggar walked away from Counting On in 2017, Amy was there for her cousin. She helped Jill navigate life beyond the Duggar compound and the IBLP, showing her there was more to life than she grew up believing.

Now it’s time for Amy to speak her truth, and while she has opened up about some things she experienced growing up with her Duggar cousins, it seems more is coming this year.

Amy has thrown her support behind Jinger, revealing she is proud of her cousin for speaking out.

Amy Duggar shares encounter with Duggars and Veggie Tales

Amy Duggar King took to TikTok to share a little snippet of what life was like with the Duggars.

She wrote across the screen that she attempted to get her cousins to see a cartoon. It was Veggie Tales, a Christian-themed cartoon where the veggies tell a story from the Bible and teach children different religious-based information.

While she didn’t disclose whether Jim Bob or Michelle Duggar disallowed Veggie Tales in their home, she did share the reasoning behind it was they didn’t want their children to think vegetables talk.

Amy’s caption read, in part, “I am just not going to be afraid anymore to speak the truth and expose the damaging cult that IBLP is. I kid you not I was told this years ago… 😳🍅🥒 Also I’ve been speaking up for a few months now——”

Will Amy Duggar King release a book?

There’s been some speculation that Amy Duggar King may consider writing a book about what it was like growing up with her famous cousins.

When news broke about Josh Duggar and his heinous crimes in 2021, she teased that she wondered whether her NDA was still good or became void once Counting On was canceled.

With her promise to be bold in 2023, some things may be in the works. Amy has made it clear she supports her cousins Jill Duggar and Jinger Duggar, and she may be one of the only ones.