Duggar family releases statement about reconciling ‘through love in a private setting’ as docuseries with Jill Duggar premieres

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets premiered a few hours earlier than expected, and it seems Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were ready with a handy statement to release.

The Duggar parents don’t appear happy about their daughter, Jill Duggar’s participation in the docuseries. They are likely less happy about her upcoming tell-all that will be released early next year.

Jim Bob and Michelle have always put on a front that reconciling with Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, was important to them. However, Jill was rarely seen at family gatherings once she left Counting On in 2017, and when she is part of the group, it’s primarily events held by her siblings.

Jill has been open about the strained relationship with her parents but not as open as Derick. He was the one who confirmed that Jill wasn’t welcome at the big house without permission from Jim Bob, and when she was there, her interaction with her siblings was heavily monitored.

As the docuseries is being viewed by many (likely hundreds of thousands of people), Jim Bob and Michelle released a statement to disprove what is being said in the four-part series, hoping to do damage control and keep some of the followers that remain on their side.

The family hadn’t discussed the announcement of Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets until now, and once the series has been viewed, it will be interesting to see if any of the siblings speak out against it.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar wanted reconciliation in a ‘private setting’

On their Instagram account, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar released a statement about Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets on their Story. It was put up just as Prime Video made the four-part docuseries available for the public to watch.

It was clear it took aim at Jill Duggar, who sat down to be interviewed for the series sometime last spring. Along with Jill, Jim Bob’s sister, Deanna Duggar, and his niece, Amy Duggar King, took part in the filming.

The statement read, in part, “We have always believed that the best chance to repair damaged relationships, or to reconcile differences, is through love in a private setting. We love every member of our family and will continue to do all we can to have a good relationship with each one.”

They also made sure to denounce the accuracy of the reporting in the docuseries, calling it “sensationalized” and “derogatory,” which is no surprise to anyone who has followed the family for any time.

Jill Duggar has an uphill battle

Jill Duggar has a lot to get through in the coming months.

With her appearance in the docuseries and the announcement of her book, the backlash she will get is likely a lot.

Already she has dealt with the lack of support from her brother, Jedidiah Duggar. He was attacking people in the comment section of her announcement, defending his parents.

As viewers watch Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, other things about the family are expected to be unearthed. What started as a redacted police report in 2015 has spiraled into the realization that abuse, neglect, and other horrors went on in the homes of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) families, and the Duggars were the poster family for it all.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.