Jessa Duggar shares ‘pudgy-wudgy’ George as he nears new milestone

Jessa Duggar hasn’t done much posting after welcoming her fifth child, George, late last year.

He is her fifth child and tipped the scales to a boy-heavy family as he joins big brothers Spurgeon and Henry and two sisters, Ivy Jane and Fern.

The Counting On star hasn’t shared much about George, but her last update revealed he was already over 15 pounds and eating and gaining weight like a champ.

As the next phase of life shifts for Jessa and Ben Seewald, she is learning to adjust from a family of six to seven.

George is another rainbow baby for the couple, and she talked about how the miscarriage before him weighed on her ahead of welcoming her fifth child.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Her recent share highlighted just how much joy George brings to the family.

Jessa Duggar popped on Instagram to gush over her little guy.

She captioned the share, “Coming up on 4 months with this little angel! He’s the sweetest little guy. He lights up our lives and we’re so, so thankful for every cuddle, coo and belly laugh.”

Followers couldn’t get over how cute George was, and they shared that with Jessa in her comment section.

One wrote, “OMG, pudgy-wudgy! He’s so cute!”

Another wrote, “your kids are beautiful ❤️.”

Someone else mentioned George resembling Henry. That seemed to be the consensus among the comment section, as he is more fair than some of his siblings.

Fans of Jessa share their support. Pic credit: @jessaseewald/Instagram

Will Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have more children?

Followers always want to know whether Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald will expand their family.

Jessa touched on the subject in a video before welcoming George and left it hanging in the balance. She mentioned that five felt like a good number, but she has said that with the other children and has welcomed more since.

George isn’t Jessa’s only rainbow baby, though. Fern is also a rainbow after The Counting On star revealed she suffered a miscarriage in 2020. After suffering two miscarriages in less than four years, she opened up about the struggles and the size of her family.

While there hasn’t been a specific number set, we don’t anticipate Jessa and Ben welcoming more than two more children. They have been married for nearly 10 years, and it seems they are moving through new stages of life.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.