Jessa Duggar gives update on George: ‘He’s already over 15lbs’

Jessa Duggar became a mom of five just before Christmas.

She and Ben Seewald welcomed their tie-breaker baby, George.

The Counting On star hasn’t shared much about her life with George, but she recently updated followers on his progress.

Fern Seewald has been in love with her little brother since his arrival, and she still is over a month later. Jessa shared a video of George in a rock and play with Fern standing over him talking to “Georgie.”

When he was born, he was nine pounds, 14 ounces. George was nearly 10 pounds and Jessa’s biggest baby yet.

And it seems his growth isn’t slowing down any time soon.

On Instagram, Jessa Duggar shared a video of George looking happy while swaddled in a rock and play.

She captioned the share, “Jolly baby George is 6 weeks old now! Where has the time gone? 🤍🤍”

The comment section lit up with oohs and ahhs over the update, and a few curious followers wanted to know how much George weighs now.

One follower asked, “6 weeks? He is a chubby lil boy, adorable. How big is he? @jessaseewald”

Jessa responded, “@nataliemargi He’s already over 15lbs!”

Another commenter reminded everyone that George was born over nine pounds.

Pic credit: @jessaseewald/Instagram

Will Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have more children?

George is baby number five for Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald.

They haven’t decided to expand their family, but Jessa Duggar mentioned this could be her last baby. She did a YouTube video talking about her pregnancy with George and the connection it had to the pregnancy she lost in 2022.

Jessa was emotional talking about George’s due date being at the same time they lost the pregnancy before him.

Pregnancy loss has happened twice to Jessa and Ben. The couple experienced a miscarriage between Ivy Jane and Fern and then again between Fern and George.

It will be interesting to see if Jessa and Ben will add another child. They average a little one roughly every two years or so. Jim Bob Duggar places a high value on his daughters’ fertility, something Jill Duggar revealed in her book Counting The Cost.

Jessa has remained obedient to her father, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see them welcome at least another little one, maybe even two, in the coming years.

For now, though, they are enjoying their family of seven.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.