Jessa Duggar poses with ‘beautiful girls’ as she shows off her daughters

Jessa Duggar showed off how big her daughters, Ivy Jane and Fern Elliana Seewald, are getting.

Since Counting On ended, she hasn’t pulled back from posting her children on social media, but she doesn’t share too many photos of herself with her girls.

They are in a busy season in their life, but it seems Jessa still makes time to capture special moments.

Jessa Duggar poses with Ivy Jane and Fern as Counting On fans gush over ‘beautiful girls’

On Instagram, Jessa Duggar shared a few photos of herself posing with her two daughters, Ivy Jane and Fern Elliana. The three photos were taken by someone else, and each one reflected a different emotion.

She simply captioned it, “My girls [two white heart emojis]”

Followers quickly jumped into the comment section and gushed over how “precious” Ivy Jane and Fern Elliana are.

One follower wrote, “Beaitiful girls❤️”

Another said, “So adorable! ❤️”

And one more chimed in, with, “Soooo cute. You look beautiful jessa”

What’s happening in Jessa Duggar’s life?

A lot is happening for Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald right now.

They recently revealed they would be moving into a bigger house, but are completely renovating the new place. The project began last summer, just days before she gave birth to Fern Elliana in July 2021.

Jessa has shared some updates via YouTube, and the progress is slow but steady. The most recent update revealed they are packing up their old house as move-in time grows near.

While this has kept Jessa and Ben busy, she has also managed to film some videos to up her content on the social media platform. Jessa shared the Duggar Christmas ugly sweater party and a fun snow day the kids had while visiting Ben’s parents.

There’s been speculation that Jessa Duggar may be pregnant again, but she has yet to confirm that her fifth child is on the way. Fern will turn one in July, and Ivy Jane will be three in May. She and Ben typically average a child every two years. She could likely be expecting, but it would be more likely if it were toward the end of the year.

Her focus now is making sure the kids are getting their homeschooling done while managing everything that needs to come together for their upcoming move. Jessa Duggar is a busy mom but still makes time to pose with her girls.