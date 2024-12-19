Jessa Duggar gushes over ‘cuddly little guy’ George

Jessa Duggar returned to social media after more than a month away to celebrate her son, George.

The Counting On star has pulled back on social media over the last year. She has focused more on raising her five children.

She always sends sweet messages about her children on their birthdays, and George’s was no different.

Her “baby” celebrated his first birthday. George, born after a tough miscarriage, has been a blessing to Jessa and Ben Seewald.

George has been a happy baby and has his siblings’ adoration.

As he turns one year old, Jessa returned to Instagram to gush over her youngest son.

Jessa Duggar celebrates George’s first birthday

On Instagram, the mom of five shared a photo of George in the bathroom with a torn-up roll of toilet paper.

He was smiling, which made the photo even more adorable.

Jessa captioned her share, “So hard to believe that our baby turns 1 year old today! 🥰 George is such a sweetheart and a cuddly little guy. And he’s adventurous too! I think he’d be genuinely thrilled if he received a roll of toilet paper for his bday gift. 💙💙.”

The former reality TV star typically gives her children a gift a day during the week leading up to their actual birthdays. George is too young to understand, so whether she did it for him or will implement that tradition when he gets older remains unclear.

Where has Jessa Duggar been?

Jessa Duggar used to be incredibly present on social media.

Things have changed for the mom of five over the last year, and it seems she enjoys being more present with the children.

She also spent much time with Jana over the summer, helping her prepare for her August wedding. Jessa assisted her big sister in filming content for her YouTube channel, including the tiny home she had set up on the Duggar compound.

Jana and Jessa were thick as thieves throughout the last year, and wherever Jessa went, George did too. There was also plenty of traveling for the family over the last few months between California for Jana’s bachelorette party and Jason Duggar’s wedding in Tennessee.

It’s unclear whether Jessa will return to social media more or film upcoming Christmas celebrations with the family. She was once the one who held the camera and captured the special moments.

For now, Jessa Duggar’s focus is George and his special day.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.