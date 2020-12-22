Jessa Duggar calls Jinger Duggar her ‘best friend’ in sweet birthday post

Jessa Duggar has always been tight with her sister, Jinger Duggar.

The two were often seen in confessionals together in their younger days.

Yesterday was Jinger’s 27th birthday, and Jessa shared a sweet message for her “best friend” on social media.

Sisters and best friends

Even though Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo moved to Los Angeles in 2019, they still remain close to the family.

Last year, Jeremy surprised Jinger with a birthday party and invited a few of the Duggars along as well. Jim Bob, Michelle, Jana, Jessa, and Ben Seewald attended the party for her, and it was all caught on film for last season of Counting On.

This year, though, things looked different. Jessa Duggar shared a photo of Jinger Duggar holding Felicity and Jeremy Vuolo. She said, in part, “Happiest of birthdays to this beautiful sister and best friend of mine.”

It was a photo from when Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald were visiting California and were out for a meal together.

What are Jinger Duggar and Jessa Duggar up to these days?

Jinger Duggar has been busy over the last several months. She and Jeremy Vuolo launched a podcast and a merchandise line along with welcoming their second child just one month ago.

They have been keeping themselves busy as Jeremy continues to work and attend church services amid the coronavirus pandemic. He was recently called out by followers for doing it maskless just weeks after welcoming his newest daughter, Evangeline Jo.

As for Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald, they have been equally busy. The Duggars have been hosting big events over the last several weeks including a fall festival, Duggar girls’ Christmas party, and their annual ugly sweater get-together.

It is also rumored that Jessa and Ben may be expecting their fourth child. This has been talked about a lot since Ivy Jane celebrated her second birthday, so it may just be another round of never-ending speculation.

Even though the sisters didn’t get to spend Jinger’s birthday together this year, they hope to see each other soon. It is unclear if Jinger and Jeremy are going to be spending Christmas in Los Angeles, or if they will be heading to Arkansas. With a new baby in tow, it is likely they will remain in California and celebrate together as a new family of four.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.