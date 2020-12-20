Jessa Duggar sparked pregnancy rumors: Is the Counting On star expecting?

Jessa Duggar is once again on the receiving end of pregnancy rumors.

After Joy-Anna Duggar shared photos of the Duggar girls’ Christmas party, followers immediately had questions.

In several of the photos, Jessa had her midsection hidden or covered up. First, it was the wreath, then she was positioned perfectly on a chair, and finally, when she was standing up, it looked like there may be a baby bump there.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Is Jessa Duggar pregnant?

At this point, Jessa Duggar hasn’t confirmed or denied the rumors. She typically has a comeback when she feels it’s the right time.

As the clapback queen, viewers expect Jessa to have something clever to say or end up with a pregnancy announcement ahead of the new season of Counting On.

It isn’t uncommon for the Duggar women to be the target of pregnancy rumors. Most recently, Lauren Swanson was believed to be expecting her second child, but that has since died down.

Kendra Caldwell also faced the same issues, but she confirmed her pregnancy a few weeks into them.

Both Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have discussed their desire for more children, but they also talked about wanting to adopt. As the children are getting bigger, there are a lot of things that will come into play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy (Duggar) Forsyth (@joy4site)

What have Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald been up to?

There haven’t been too many headlines about Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald lately. They have been working on content for their YouTube channel.

She has been hanging out with Jill Duggar in recent months. It was rumored that the two are possibly considering making a tell-all docuseries about what it has been like to grow up in the Duggar family, but that seems a bit unlikely.

As Ivy Jane gets more independent, the Seewalds are finding new things to do with their children. Jessa often shares photos of the children being creative with forts or trying new things.

With a new season of Counting On coming up, it will be interesting to see if Jessa Duggar announces she is expecting her fourth child. TLC has not yet confirmed another season, but Hilary Spivey did when asked whether she filmed with her daughter, Claire, for the show.

For now, viewers will have to keep an eye on Jessa Duggar’s social media to see what she has to say about baby number four.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.