Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar rumored to be planning explosive docuseries

Jill Duggar and her younger sister, Jessa Duggar may be planning the biggest revolt yet.

There are rumblings that the sisters are working on a docuseries about their lives now and how they are handling moving away from the Duggar family rules.

It would be a twist on the Jill & Jessa: Counting On series that was spun-off when Josh Duggar got the family’s 19 Kids and Counting series canceled in 2015. Without Jill filming the show, the name was changed to Counting On.

What are Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar planning?

A source told Ok! Magazine that the girls are working on a docuseries which will be similar to a tell-all crossed with their current life situations.

Jim Bob Duggar allegedly instructed Jessa Duggar to dump her connection with Jill Duggar as she pulled further away from the family. Interestingly enough, shortly after Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar released a statement confirming a rift with their daughter, Jessa and her sister were spotted spending time together.

According to the source, “It’ll reveal everything on how they’re raising strong, independent kids to how they plan to defy family convention by adopting next.”

That isn’t terribly wild as Jessa Duggar has been vocal about her desire to adopt. Given Jill’s two births already, adopting may be a good fit for her as well.

Some more juicy details are expected as well. The source also revealed, “They’ll also spill details of how it was like growing up in the Duggar world and all the rules they had to live by.”

What are Jessa Duggar and Jill Duggar up to now?

While the idea of a tell-all from two sisters who team up against their father seems like a dream, it may not be as likely as the source claims.

Jessa Duggar is still very much a part of the Duggar family. She has appeared on the show and attend all of the events set up for family fun.

Most recently, she put together a video of the fall festival that was hosted at the Duggar compound. She may have even hinted that another courtship is coming up for the family.

As far as Jill Duggar goes, she has been working on focusing on her family and making videos to monetize her content.

She shared her Christmas decor process and debacle. She has answered several questions sent to her and Derick Dillard in Q & A videos she has released, which have shed some light on the situation happening between her and her parents.

For now, the idea that Jessa Duggar and Jill Duggar are teaming up for a docuseries is just a whisper, but if it comes to fruition, the two sisters could make a lot of money.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.