Jill Duggar shares new video, reveals Christmas decor problems

Jill Duggar shared some adorable photos of how Christmas decorating went down in her house.

From pictures of Israel and Samuel by the tree to a kissing selfie of her and Derick Dillard, it appears that she had plenty of fun getting into the holiday spirit.

After a break from social media for the Thanksgiving holiday, Jill Duggar has returned with new content for followers to share and watch.

Another video from Jill Duggar

Over the course of the last few months, Jill Duggar has really worked to capitalize on her fan base. Creating Q & A videos and even videos has brought on a new way to make income.

Following her departure from Counting On, things changed for Jill. She has stepped back and is finally telling her side of the story while finding a way to make it worth it.

The most recent video is about decorating for Christmas. To promote the new content, she shared some photos from the event, which prove her kids are adorable. From hanging ornaments to a whole family selfie, the special moments are a precious gift.

What has Jill Duggar been up to?

It has been a busy few months for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard.

As a couple, they decided to be more transparent. Some of that has been made into videos while other things have been done by talking to media outlets.

Both venues confirmed the rift that had been speculated about since late last year. Jill and her parents aren’t on the best of terms. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar released a statement confirming they were on the outs and were hoping for a restored relationship.

Thanksgiving was spent with Derick’s family. She announced those plans ahead of the holiday. It seemed that most of the Duggar family was split, so Jill didn’t miss out on much.

This is Derick Dillard’s final year in law school. He is working toward wrapping things up so the couple can move onto the next phase in their lives.

Christmas is in full swing in the Dillard house, and now, followers can see what the couple has been up to and see the issues they faced while decorating. Israel and Samuel appeared to be having fun while spending time with the family, which was evident in the photos shared by Jill.

While they are done with Counting On, neither has ruled out a return to reality TV in some capacity.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.