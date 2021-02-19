Jess Caroline blasts 90 Day Fiance critics for body-shaming her and calling her fat

90 Day Fiance star Jess Caroline claps back at critics who have flooded her social media with mean comments, including calling her fat. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Jess Caroline is fighting back against critics who have flooded her social media posts with body-shaming comments. The Brazilian beauty, whose relationship with Colt Johnson was documented after his breakup with Larissa Lima, has seemingly had enough of the unkind comments.

Jess has never been shy about sharing her body in bikini pictures on her social media pages and while many of the comments are supportive, there are plenty of hateful ones waiting for her. Insults left on her posts include body-shaming comments about her size, some even calling her straight-up fat.

So, recently Jess took to her Instagram to call out those who have criticized her.

Jess calls out critics for body-shaming comments

Taking to her Instagram, Jess posted a message to those leaving nasty comments on her posts.

She left the caption portion of the post quite simple by sharing a couple of heart emojis. However, the post itself didn’t hold back. Jess began the post by quoting some of the comments she’s received.

“‘You’re fat’, ‘this is not a flattering swimsuit’, ‘too much cellulite’, ‘you should be ashamed of your body’, ‘ugly’,” the post began.

“These are some of the comments I get on the daily. This is stuff women have to deal with every day. We fight so hard to push through the waves of body-shaming and accept ourselves, it’s not an easy job – almost impossible – as we are constantly reminded that we will never be enough,” she continued to write.

Jess says she deserves to be happy and ‘so do you’

Jess’s post continued to question why women are so harshly critiqued by their bodies and continued to spread a message of acceptance instead.

“Why so much hate? Why does my body bother you so much? You should reflect on this. I am not the problem. Women are not the problem. Me being happy with myself, no matter what I look like, isn’t and will never be a problem. Your hate and impossible standards are. Enough is enough! Allow us to be happy, we deserve it and so do you [twinkling stars emoji],” she concluded.

It’s not surprising that Jess’ message revolved around self-love and body acceptance. Her Instagram feed is filled with smiling pictures that show she’s a carefree spirit who prefers to enjoy her only life rather than critique the people around her. However, she’s clearly not afraid to put haters in their place.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.