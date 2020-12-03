Jess Caroline bodyshamed after posting nearly nude photo that showed off the Brazilian beauty’s backside

Jess Caroline first made her debut on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? as the new flame of Colt Johnson.

The two were considering marriage as Colt traveled with his mother Debbie to Brazil to meet her family.

Fast forward to the end of the season where Jess is best friends with his ex Brazilian wife Larrisa Lima and she hates Colt’s guts.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Since then, her heart has healed and she has even tied the knot with a friend of Larissa’s.

She bared it all on Instagram

Jess is one of the latest 90 Day Fiance stars to take on the adult platform OnlyFans. In a new photoshoot, she posts a teaser photo of what fans can expect when subscribing to her content.

However, fans weren’t as encouraging as you’d expect.

Fans were quick to body shame and judged her harshly for the editing of her photo.

One user wrote, “There is so much photoshop going on in this photo. It could be her husband in a wig.”

Followed by another user commenting, “Wayy too much photoshop. Show that cellulite girl. We know u got it! We all do! Be proud!”

No stranger to the hate, Jess took to the time to reply and said, “That’s a professional photo! Normally I don’t use photoshop, I love my cellulite.”

She took to Instagram live to defend herself

After her picture was filled with body-shaming comments, she took to Instagram live to vent her frustrations.

Whether she edits her photos or doesn’t, she’ll never make everyone happy. She loves herself, so that’s all that matters.

Since leaving the show, Jess Caroline has made Las Vegas her home with her new musician husband Brian Hanvey.

Larissa Lima is embracing her new singledom and announced that she will be getting her own spot in Sin City too.

The two often promote each other’s OnlyFans and it’s obvious these Brazilian girlfriends will definitely be linking up in their new city.

Larissa teased on her Instagram that she would be open to filming a spin-off starring both of Colt’s exs.

90 Day Fiance Season 8 premieres Sunday, December 6 at 8/7c on TLC.