Jess Caroline shares super sexy new photo, dares 90 Day Fiance fans to ‘shame my body all you want’

One thing 90 Day Fiance fans should know about Jess Caroline is that she is not ashamed of her body.

The Brazilian beauty has said time and again that she’s not afraid to show herself off despite the heavy criticism from the TLC crowd.

And Jess’ latest sexy boudoir shots continue to prove that she isn’t going to slither away in shame even after some of the nastiest comments about her body and her life are made on her social media pages.

Colt Johnson’s newlywed ex-girlfriend is standing strong against the haters after releasing a new set of photos that are even sexier than those she has shared before.

Jess Caroline tells 90 Day Fiance critics to ‘hate all you want’

Jess recently got some new boudoir photos taken and she is clearly feeling herself in them.

Like Larissa Lima, Jess recently joined OnlyFans and now, she’s been sharing “another side” of herself but 90 Day Fiance fans likely aren’t surprised.

And while it’s no secret that some followers really like to troll, Jess made it clear that they wouldn’t get under her skin.

In one of the sexiest photos she shared to social media, Jess wrote in the caption, “Hate all you want. Shame my body all you want. Your words can’t hurt me anymore! I know my worth isn’t based on my looks.”

She continued, “The things you say about me say much more about you, what you have to offer is what you get back. So quit your hating and simply let people be happy! How many girls give up on posting a swimsuit picture because their bodies are not ‘Instagram worthy’, because of this nasty body shaming culture. Enough of that!”

Then Jess urged her followers, “Own your body and be proud of it. It does so much for you everyday! I love myself and your hate messages won’t ruin that, so quit your wining and put your energy towards something more productive for yourself.”

Jess shares more sexy photos

The headless photo of Jess wearing white lingerie wasn’t the only sexy picture she posted.

She also shared a photo of herself in red lingerie.

As well as another photo of herself wearing white that showed off Jess Caroline’s face in the mirror reflection while her back is to the camera.

While we won’t likely be seeing Jess on 90 Day Fiance anymore since her story has played out, it’s clear that we will be seeing plenty of her on social media. And those who want even more can catch her on OnlyFans.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus and will return to TLC next year.