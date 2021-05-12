Jersey Shore’s most iconic hookups: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley & Pauly D

One of Jersey Shore’s most iconic hookups in the show’s history belonged to Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Pauly D. Pic credit: MTV

Fans were hopeful for a reunion of one of the most iconic hookups during the earliest days of the original Jersey Shore series when Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Jenni “JWoww” Farley flirted with one another during the reboot series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Their affection for one another was apparent as the cast gathered together in New Orleans during the third season of the series in honor of Angelina Pivarnick’s bachelorette party.

“Pauly and I have this weird past. And after I filed for a divorce, I tried to reopen that past,” she said during Season 3 of the MTV series as reported by People Magazine.

“He surprised me for my birthday and I went back to his hotel room and it just didn’t work out like that. So I decided to just end it there. I mean, obviously, that was terrible. So yeah, I really don’t know what to say. I would have totally went and did dirty things with Pauly,” Jenni said.

“Pauly and Jenni, it’s super weird because they’re like brother and sister,” Vinny said of the pairing. “But at the same time, no one would understand each other’s lives better than Pauly and Jenni. I could actually see it happening. It’s weirdly a match.”

This wasn’t the first time the two hooked up with one another. The duo were the first of the roommates to seal the deal while MTV’s cameras rolled.

Jenni & Pauly’s iconic night together

The first night the roommates spent in Seaside Heights, Jenni and Pauly found an instant attraction to one another. They danced together and kissed throughout the night before heading back to Pauly’s room where Jenni climbed into his bed.

“I’m going upstairs to lay down and JWoww comes up and lays down with me,” said Pauly in the clip.

Looking back on the way she appeared during the first season, Jenni said she looked like she hadn’t showered in a year.

Then Jenni uttered her iconic line, “You have a pierced penis, I love it.”

Jenni, who was dating Tom Lippolis at the time, said she guessed she cheated on her boyfriend with Pauly. She said it was probably the tequila talking, and Pauly said, after that night, he realized how much he liked living in the Jersey Shore house.

Where do they stand today?

Jenni Farley and Pauly D almost hooked up for a second time in New Orleans in 2019. Pic credit: MTV

Pauly and Jenni have remained close friends who share a sexy past.

He is currently serious with girlfriend Nikki Hall and Jenni is engaged to her longtime boyfriend Zack Carpinello.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns Thursday, June 3 on MTV.