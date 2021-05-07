Jenni ‘JWOWW’ Farley is living her best life in rainy day photo with son Greyson

Jenni Farley shared a rainy day photo with her son Greyson to the delight of her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans. Pic credit: jennijwowwfarley/Instagram

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is living her best life in a rainy day photo with her adorable son Greyson. The mother of two and star of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation looked fabulous in casual clothing as her son held an umbrella over their heads to keep them dry against a rainy Jersey day.

The two posed in front of the home Jenni shares with Grayson and his sister Meilani, the product of Jenni’s marriage to their father, Roger Mathews. Jenni is currently engaged to MMA fighter Zack Clayton Carpinello.

Jenni wore a casual but chic look which included a royal blue hoodie with splashes of bright yellow and white. She paired that with tight gray leggings and sneakers which featured the same blue tone on her feet.

The stunning reality television star wore large sunglasses to shield her eyes and a designer fanny pack around her waist to complete her look.

Grayson looked adorable in a Star Wars hoodie with a matching Baby Yoda backpack and gray sweatpants. He wore blue sneakers on his feet.

In the caption of her post, Jenni wrote, “Living our best life out in the rain.”

Jenni’s bestie Snooki responded to the post with a hilarious comment

Jenni’s bestie and former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi responded to her post with a hilarious comment. Also chiming in was castmate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino as well as RHONJ star Melissa Gorga.

“Omg so cute! Why are you so put together?! I dropped the kids off in pajamas and toothpaste on my cheek,” Nicole quipped.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino responded with a smiley face emoji with heart eyes.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike Sorrentino and RHONJ star Melissa Gorga were some of the first to comment on Jenni’s sweet snap. Pic credit: @jennijwowwfarley/Instagram

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga said the photo was “too cute” with a red heart emoji to punctuate her sentence.

Jenni shared the one thing that fans might not have noticed in the snap

Proud mama Jenni shared one thing that even the most astute fans might not have noticed in the snap. Greyson’s shoes were on the wrong feet!

The little boy who just turned 5-years-old, dressed himself, so Jenni just let it go.

She explained her feelings regarding the snafu in the comments section of the post.

“His shoes are on the wrong feet, but he tries so hard to do everything himself…we let it go,” she wrote.

Jenni Farley shared one thing in the photo that fans may not have noticed. Pic credit: @jennijwowwfarley/Instagram

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex-girlfriend Saffire Matos said that Greyson was “the cutest” in response to the snap.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.