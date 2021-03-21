Pauly DelVecchio reveals that Jenni Farley’s engagement news was a shock to him and his Jersey Shore co-stars

Pauly DelVecchio revealed that he and his co-stars were shocked by Jenni Farley’s engagement news. Pic credit: MTV

Pauly DelVecchio recently opened up about the Jersey Shore cast’s reactions to Jenni Farley’s engagement to Zack Carpinello.

Jenni announced that she and Zack became engaged on February 27.

Zack proposed on top of the Empire State Building and the couple shared their announcement on Instagram a few days later.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Along with several fans, Jenni’s Jersey Shore co-stars shared congratulatory messages and appeared happy for the couple.

The engagement came as a shock to some fans seeing that Jenni and Zack just began dating again this past year after being broken up for several months.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

It looks like fans weren’t the only ones who were surprised by Jenni’s announcement. Pauly recently shared with Page Six that the engagement news came as a big surprise to him and the rest of the cast.

Pauly reveals he and his co-stars were shocked by Jenni’s engagement news

Over the last several weeks, the cast has started filming the second half of season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The cast filmed while they were quarantined at Woodloch Resort in Pennsylvania along with their significant others and family. Zack proposed off-camera and kept it a secret from the rest of the group.

Pauly said, “We weren’t expecting that. She didn’t tell anybody, it just happened. Zack didn’t tell anybody. He just did it, he did it on his own. It was off-camera.”

Jenni revealed the news to her roommates while they filmed and the news took everyone by surprise, especially because it was the first time Zack had spent such a significant amount of time with everyone. He seemed to get along well with the group and appeared to get Pauly’s approval.

Pauly said, “We broke him in. We had some guys’ days with him. We bonded with him. It was the first time I really had that one-on-one time with him. I can see why she likes him. He gets along with the children, too. What a great guy. I like him.”

Jenni and Zack’s relationship history

Jenni first started seeing Zack in 2019 shortly after she filed for divorce from her ex-husband Roger Mathews.

When she first introduced him to her Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast, they teased them about the nine-year age gap between them and labeled Jenni a “cougar”. They also gave Zack the nickname of “24” because of his age at the time.

While Jenni appeared happy, she and Zack hit a rough patch after a night out in Las Vegas. Zack partied with the roommates and while Jenni was passed out after having too many drinks, he and Angelina Pivarnick got a little too handsy with one another.

After she saw the episode air and watched what occurred between them, Jenni ended things with Zack and remained at odds with Angelina. The drama caused a lot of tension amongst the group for quite some time.

Eventually, the girls squashed their drama, and Jenni agreed to be a bridesmaid at Angelina’s wedding. After the backlash Jenni received following the infamous speech she and the girls gave at the wedding, she was on bad terms with Angelina and had a hard time dealing with the cruel comments from fans on social media.

Jenni told Vinny Guadagnino this past season that Zack was back in her life and they had rekindled their relationship. She said that Zack was a major support to her as she dealt with the wedding drama backlash and he was also very good to her children.

Things apparently have only gone up from there as Jenni and Zack will soon be planning a wedding of their own. While the news may have been surprising to many, her co-stars are glad to see her happy.

Fans will have an opportunity to get to know Zack on a more personal level once the second half of the season airs. MTV has not yet revealed a release date.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.