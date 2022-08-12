Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino talks baby number 2, plans for a third

Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino talks becoming a dad again. Pic credit: @mikethesituation/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino have had a lot to celebrate recently.

A few months back, they celebrated their son Romeo’s first birthday.

They hosted a big bash at their home and included family, friends, and castmates in the festivities.

While this milestone was certainly exciting for them, they had some big news to share this month.

The couple revealed that Lauren is pregnant and is expecting baby number two in January of next year.

Mike and Lauren recently opened up about the new addition and their plans for growing their family even more.

Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino talks baby number 2

Mike was ecstatic about growing his family and appeared elated to share the news with his followers.

He and Lauren recently spoke to Us Weekly about their next adventure, and Mike was open about his feelings about being a dad of two.

Mike said that when Lauren revealed the news to him, she did it by bringing Romeo over wearing a “big bro” t-shirt.

Mike said he “pretty much really just burst in tears because it was such a magical moment and such a happy moment for our family.”

Mike explained the nerves of adding a new member to the family and what it would be like to become a father of two.

He said, “I was nervous because … you have baby number one, and you don’t know what’s gonna happen when you have baby number two. Am I gonna be able to handle it? Is any of my performance gonna suffer as a dad, you know? You sort of worry a little bit. And I did worry when the first one was coming too, so it just shows how much I care.”

Mike Sorrentino talk possibility of a third child

Even though Lauren’s pregnancy is fairly new, she and Mike have already discussed plans to have a possible third child.

The couple has yet to find out the gender of baby number two, and it sounds like they might consider having a third baby depending on whether they have a boy or a girl.

He said, “If we have two boys then we will obviously go for the girl, and I think that if we have a girl then we’ll probably reevaluate the whole situation and go from there.”

Fans will have to wait and see what’s next for Mike and his little family.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.