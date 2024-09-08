Jersey Shore’s Deena Cortese reveals ‘new hair’ and compares herself to horror character

Deena Cortese felt she was looking like an iconic horror movie character before she upgraded her look.

The Jersey Shore star is prepping for the second half of MTV’s Family Vacation Season 7 spinoff series, featuring her pals Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Angelina Pivarnick, and other castmates.

As iconic reality TV stars, they all like to look their best, whether through cosmetic upgrades or other means. Some of the MTV OGs even seem to be aging in reverse in terms of their appearance.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Deena revealed she recently had her hair done by the White Opal Hair Company.

She shared a two-photo carousel post, with the first photo showing her smiling at the salon after having her done and the second showing how it looked before.

Subscribe to our Jersey Shore newsletter! By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Fans reacted to Deena’s update, with some seeming to have mixed opinions about her change and others eating up her horror film reference.

Deena felt she looked like a horror movie character before getting ‘new hair’

Deena’s second slide is a photo of her before her hair was freshened and cleaned. With her frizzy hair, things look a bit rougher, and Deena seems unhappy about it.

“New hair don’t care 🤪 I look like the ring in my before picture (which is the second picture ) 😂😂 thanks @cassderosa for making me feel beautiful again mama ❤️,” the Jersey Shore star wrote in her caption.

The Ring is the box office smash 2012 American horror movie based on Hideo Nakata’s 1998 film Ring, based on the 1991 novel by Koji Suzuki.

The Ring’s story involves a premise based on an urban legend: whoever views a particular recorded video will die within one week. Naomi Watts stars as the film’s main protagonist, Rachel, who is trying to unravel the mystery behind the mysterious video.

The film’s villainous force is the Ring girl, Samara Morgan, played by Daveigh Chase, shown in the still photo below.

Pop Music Fact: Samara from “The Ring” is in the girl group G.R.L. pic.twitter.com/mqSneDesmS — Derek (@DerekPlease) March 8, 2020

In a spoiler alert for those yet to see the movie, an iconic scene features Samara’s ghost crawling out of a television to attack one of the film’s main characters.

Watch the movie’s scene at your own risk in the YouTube video below.

Fans reacted to Deena’s funny horror movie mention

Deena’s mention of The Ring had some of her fans loving the reference, as one commenter said they “didn’t even think of The Ring” until Deena mentioned it. However, they also told her, “you look beautiful girl.”

“Deena’s gonna be crawling out of my tv on sept 19,” another commenter joked.

Yet another individual mentioned her look was giving off vibes for Wednesday Addams rather than the creepy Ring character.

Pic credit: @deenanicole/Instagram

There were also mixed reactions to her getting fresher-looking hair at the salon. Some seemed to love the after-look, while others weren’t so sure.

“Your hair is way too long and too straight it doesn’t make your face look nice!! I would cut it you will look younger and better,” a commenter said.

“Why do you keep your hair so long,” another asked.

One commenter called Deena “Gorgeous before & after” with her hair.

“Nice hair but you need a hairstyle now,” another individual commented about her photos.

Pic credit: @deenanicole/Instagram

Fans are still deciding whether the Jersey Shore star’s “new hair” needs to become more updated with a new look. However, many who saw the movie are likely thankful that Deena shared photos rather than a creepy video of herself claiming to be The Ring girl.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 7 returns on MTV on Thursday, September 19, at 8/7c.