Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick is bitter about Kim Kardashian’s Staten Island fling with Pete Davidson

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick is not happy about Kim Kardashian visiting her hometown. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick has long deemed herself “the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island.”

Angelina introduced herself that way when she first appeared on Jersey Shore over a decade ago.

As she’s continued to have cosmetic work done over the years, she’s even started to look more and more like her.

Kim Kardashian was the talk of the town when she paid a visit to Staten Island to go on a date with her now-boyfriend, Pete Davidson a few months ago.

At the time, Angelina shared a post to social media letting everyone know that there was only room for one of them in her hometown.

On the most recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, she was all up in arms about Kim’s visit and did not want to share the spotlight with her.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick appears bitter over Kim Kardashian’s trip to Staten Island

The most recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation was filmed right around the time that Kim paid her visit to Staten Island.

While the cast was hanging out, Angelina commented on how she was getting a lot of messages from her friends about Kim being there.

She said, “All my friends are sending me this right now,” and mentioned a story about Kim and Pete spending time together.

Vinny Guadagnino playfully chimed in and demoted Angelina’s title by saying, “Angelina looks like you’re not the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island anymore.”

Angelina appeared bothered by the fact that Kim was romping around in her hometown and responded with a defeated, “I know.”

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick seeks Kanye West’s attention

While Angelina may have been worried that her reign had come to an end, it seems as though Kim’s visit has not put a stop to her title.

In fact, she recently shared a post to her Instagram Stories as she tried to get the attention of Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye West.

She shared a screenshot of an article that joked that Angelina could be the next person for Kanye to pursue since he seems to be dating women who resemble Kim, such as Chaney Jones.

She captioned the post with a tag to Kanye and wrote, “I AM THE REAL QUEEN OF STATEN ISLAND ACTUALLY.”

Angelina Pivarnick has a message for Kanye West. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Kanye has been going off on social media and throwing digs at Pete Davidson recently and Angelina’s estranged husband Chris Larangeira has made reference to it a couple of times.

At one point, Chris teased that he would be “the Kanye West of Staten Island” and hinted that he may be ready to spill some dirt on Angelina. He also has Kanye quoted on his Instagram bio.

While Angelina did not seem too fond of Kim spending time on her home turf, it looks like she will continue her reign as “the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island” for now.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.