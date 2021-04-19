Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick defended husband Chris after Vinny Guadagnino’s ‘bitter’ one-liner

Angelina Pivarnick (c) defended her husband Chris Larangeira (l) from Vinny Guadagnino’s (r) comment on Instagram Pic credit: MTV

A Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewer called Vinny Guadagnino “bitter” after his one-liner about an Instagram upload shared by Chris Larangeira, the husband of Angelina Pivarnick.

Chris showed off a new full beard and mustache in the snap.

He sat in his car wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, gold-rimmed sunglasses and brushed-back hair.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chris showed off a tattooed bicep as he rested his fingers against his chin for the selfie.

In the caption of the upload, the reality star wrote, “You only get one crack at this thing called life, so do whatever makes you happy. Unless it is crack, Don’t don’t do that s**t!! — PissE.”

Fans were quick to respond to the image. Included in those comments was one by Vinny, which led to some heated responses by both fans and Chris’s wife.

Fans clapped back at Vinny’s comment

Vinny wrote in the comments section of the Instagram upload, “Yasss Another midlife crisis post.”

Vinny Guadagnino commented on Chris Larangeira’s Instagram photo. Pic credit: @chrislarangeira/Instagram

While this is the type of self-deprecating humor that is typical for the Jersey Shore cast to use with one another, some fans didn’t find Vinny’s comment funny.

“Vinny Guadagnino [sic] your corny just tell the guy u want his wife already it’s getting old bro,” claimed one follower.

Fans of Chris Larangeira showed their support after Vinny Guadagnino posted a comment on his new photo upload. Pic credit: @chrislarangeira/Instagram

“Vinny Guadagnino kinda stupid for you to post that comment on !chris_e_piss_e page. Vinny u should be all up on @angelinamtv page,” wrote a second fan.

One Instagram user called Vinny “bitter” while a second got the joke. @chrislarangeria/Instagram

“Vinny Guadagnino you just bitter,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“I thought it was hilarious,” claimed a fourth fan.

Angelina let Vinny know his comment wasn’t needed

Angelina defended her husband of one and one-half years by telling Vinny off.

Angelina Pivarnick defended her husband Chris against Vinny’s taunt in the comments section of the post. Pic credit: @chrislarangeira/Instagram

“Vinny Guadagnino, cornball at its finest. DONY you have love to find. Skiddadle,” she wrote.

Angelina referred to the new season of Double Shot at Love, where Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and his girlfriend Nikki Hall will work together to find a woman Vinny can share his life with.

It is unclear when Double Shot at Love will film.

The second half of Season 4 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation filmed in March at a resort in the Poconos in the state of Pennsylvania.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.