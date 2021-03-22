Jersey Shore fans call out Vinny Guadagnino for being ‘unhappy’

Fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Vinny Guadagnino called him out for being “unhappy” in his Instagram posts.

The 33-year-old regularly shares photographs and captions which have made his fans question just how pleased he is with his professional and personal success.

In a new social media post, Vinny made an eyebrow-raising statement.

“If you can’t handle me at my worst then leave me because I don’t have a best and I’m always the worst,” he penned.

His claim was supported by a slideshow of two photographs.

Vinny leaned up against a dark gray wall. He wore a collared shirt buttoned high on his neck. He paired it with black pants and sneakers. In one snap he looked off-camera. In the second, he looked directly at the photographer. In both, he did not smile.

Fans wondered why Vinny appeared to be so unhappy

In the comments section of the post, fans wondered why Vinny appeared to be so unhappy. They debated if he was just putting on an act or if there was truly something up.

“Get happy u seem miserable all the time understandable u can have everything in life but most of the people are miserable,” wrote one fan.

A fan commented on Vinny Guadagnino’s Instagram photo. Pic credit: Instagram

“Nah, that’s just your anxiety lying to you,” penned a second fan.

This fan of Vinny Guadagnino responded that it was his anxiety talking in his latest IG caption. Pic credit: Instagram

Is it all a ruse?

In his Instagram bio, Vinny called himself “the most sarcastic person on the planet.” However, longtime fans of the reality star know his sarcasm helps him deal with life as a television personality. He has taken on this persona to deal with the spotlight, and it helps him control his longtime battle against panic attacks.

Vinny tends to withdraw into himself when he feels stressed, a trait many fans have witnessed during his years on Jersey Shore. Vinny does not like confrontation and becomes anxious in stressful situations.

In his 2013 book Control the Crazy, Vinny revealed that he struggled against stress and panic attacks throughout his teens.

Stress plagued Vinny throughout his teens, and during the fifth season of filming Jersey Shore, when he left the home he shared with castmates Nicole Polizzi, Jenni Farley, Sammi Giancola, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike Sorrentino, Deena Cortese, and Paul DelVecchio to return to his Staten Island abode and family.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.