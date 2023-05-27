Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick clarifies not being invited to Deena’s All-Star Family dinner

A recent episode of Jersey Shore had Deena Cortese seemingly inviting most of her castmates to her home for an All-Star Family Dinner.

She billed the event as Family Fun Dinner 2 (FFD 2) and told her guests they’d have food, drink, games, and other fun during their time together.

However, viewers quickly noticed that the dinner had just three of Deena’s castmates, as several JS cast members, including Vinny Guadagnino and DJ Pauly D, weren’t part of the event.

Angelina Pivarnick was another noticeable absence, as there’s been drama involving castmates, particularly a heated argument with Jenni JWoww Farley during the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reunion.

Many critics took to social media as the Jersey Shore episode aired and after it concluded, expressing their frustration with Angelina not being part of the dinner or JS special.

However, Angelina has since clarified the situation regarding her not getting invited and even defended her castmate from online backlash.

Jersey Shore fans react to Deena’s dinner without Angelina Pivarnick

On Thursday afternoon, MTV’s Jersey Shore Twitter shared a preview clip from their All-Star Family Dinner special, which arrived after the two-episode Family Vacation Reunion. Guests included Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

The preview had Deena introducing her “FFD” and then each of her guests discussing the particular dish they brought to represent part of their past season. Snooki presented her charcuterie board and mentioned Angelina’s pool party.

A flashback showed one of the women asking Angelina, “Where’s the spread?” and seemingly called out the lack of presentation of snacks and drinks for the pool party.

you've heard of GTL, but get ready for FFD 🍽️ Deena's All Star Family Dinner starts at 8p on @mtv, don't miss it! 🔥 #jsfamilyvacation pic.twitter.com/OCk6L91N6W — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) May 25, 2023

“So they talk about Angelina but didn’t invite her. Petty isn’t pretty,” one Twitter commenter wrote, replying to the JS video.

Another commenter on Twitter said they wouldn’t be watching the show if there was no Angelina in the episodes.

Yet another individual tweeted that the show was “so boring without Angelina, Vinny, and Pauly D,” calling them “the only reason I watch the show.”

In another tweet that Angelina reacted to, a fan questioned if she was left out of the special for “dramatic effects,” adding that it “would seem rude to leave a cast mate out of an entire ‘episode.'”

“It’s whatever at this point,” Angelina tweeted.

Angelina defends Deena, saying her absence from JS dinner was a “behind the scenes thing”

While fans may have thought Angelina was snubbed as far as getting an invite, she’s saying that’s not the case. Based on a tweet she fired off, she said it was out of her and Deena’s hands, asking people “please don’t come at her.”

“It wasn’t Deen that didn’t invite me. It was a behind the scenes thing. So please don’t come at her. @DeenaNicoleMTV it wasn’t your doing ! She didn’t have a say,” Angelina tweeted on Thursday afternoon.

She followed it up with several more tweets, including one where she said she loves Deena and another in which she said “s**t happens” and that she better be included in the following Jersey Shore special.

Based on the tweets, it’s possible Angelina wasn’t included following the unresolved argument she had with JWoww at the reunion, or production decided on something else. However, Vinny and Pauly D were also absent from the JS special.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 6 brought plenty of highlights and drama. Angelina getting engaged to boyfriend Vinny Tortorella, aka Vinny 2.0, was one of the significant events. With that in mind, many fans hope to see Angelina’s marriage featured in Season 7.

A Jersey Shore Family Vacation trailer for the upcoming season has arrived, although the season premiere date hasn’t been announced.

For now, Angelina is asking fans and critics not to attack her castmate, Deena, as it was more of a production decision rather than Angelina or Deena’s doing.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.