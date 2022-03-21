Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick appears to throw a dig at Chris Larangeira, ’he wasn’t man enough’

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick appears to take aim at Chris Larangeira. Pic credit: MTV

Tensions appear to be running high between Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick and her estranged husband, Chris Larangeira.

The new season shows Angelina and Chris as they try to mend the problems in their marriage as she continues to question if divorce is the right avenue to take.

Fans are aware that Chris actually filed for divorce a few months ago but can now get a glimpse into everything that led up to his decision.

As the divorce continues to play out, several allegations have come forward about Angelina, including her alleged infidelity with more than one man while married to Chris.

It was also reported that Angelina was supposedly the one who leaked the infamous wedding speech audio, which caused all the drama with her costars to begin with.

While Angelina has remained mostly quiet about things between her and Chris and the details of their divorce, she’s shared some cryptic messages on social media.

Her most recent post even appears to throw some shade Chris’s way.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick seemingly shades Chris Larangeira

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Angelina Pivarnick has made it clear that she thinks Chris has been “bitter” amid their divorce.

She’s accused him of telling lies to the media and her castmates. JWOWW revealed he was the one to confirm that Angelina did leak the wedding speech audio, but Angelina is adamant that he has “no proof.”

Angelina admitted the move “broke” her as she was finally in good graces with her castmates after several months of turmoil.

It seems as though Angelina has had enough of the rumors being spread about her as her recent post appears to be directed at Chris.

She shared an image of Toni Braxton’s album The Heat as the song He Wasn’t Man Enough played.

Angelina captioned the image with the “100” emoji.

Angelina seemingly shades Chris Larangeira. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

While Angelina didn’t come out directly and say that the image was about Chris, it’s clear that she’s frustrated with the way he’s been handling things as their divorce has continued to play out.

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick will film a new season of Jersey Shore despite feud with castmates

Angelina hasn’t just been dealing with the aftermath of Chris’s divorce filing, but she’s now found herself in a new feud with her castmates after being accused of leaking the wedding speech audio.

Things have gotten so bad that JWOWW and Lauren Sorrentino both stopped following her on social media.

Even though she hasn’t appeared in recent cast photos, Angelina made it clear that she planned to continue filming.

The drama between her and the girls will likely play out on the new season whenever it airs.

For now, fans can continue to watch Angelina’s journey as the current season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation continues.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.