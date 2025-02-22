Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino recalls his ‘epic’ Kobe Bryant encounter

Vinny Guadagnino had what he described as a “crazy” experience with the late, great basketball legend Kobe Bryant during and after one of his games.

The Jersey Shore star recently stopped by the Roommates Show podcast, which features former Villanova Wildcats and current New York Knicks players Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

While there, Vinny spoke about being courtside for a Knicks versus Lakers game when one of the Jersey Shore seasons was airing.

The MTV star said he was “standing there doing nothing,” and Kobe started motioning to him during an interview.

Vinny said at first, he was unsure if the multi-time NBA All-Star and champion meant him.

“He’s like, ‘You, let’s go,'” Vinny said, explaining Kobe motioned for him specifically to come over to meet him.

Vinny said Kobe watched Jersey Shore

Vinny said Kobe conversed with him because he had noticed Vinny wearing a pair of his signature sneakers in an episode of Jersey Shore.

“He had just dropped [the sneakers] too. He invited me to wherever he was eating, and we chilled a little bit,” he told the Roommates podcast co-hosts.

However, it didn’t end there, as Vinny revealed the Lakers star sent over 20 pairs of Kobe sneakers, which showed up at his door the next day.

“It was epic, and he had just dropped like 67 on the Knicks that night,” Vinny recalled.

He described it as “surreal” at Madison Square Garden when it happened.

“I love going there,” he said on the Roommates Show regarding the Knicks home arena in New York City.

Vinny recently shared a carousel post showing himself enjoying a game at his favorite basketball venue.

That included photos of him standing on the court for several poses and a video clip from when he appeared on the big screen above the court.

Kobe also appeared in an MTV reality show

In 2020, Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died with seven others in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. Many consider the five-time NBA Champion among the all-time greatest players in basketball history.

During his career, the NBA legend also had various cameos and guest-starring roles in movies and shows, including MTV’s The Challenge.

The Lakers star took the court with fellow NBA All-Star Reggie Miller for a basketball event in 1999’s Real World vs. Road Rules Challenge, the show’s second season.

The Challenge shared a video (below) featuring the rare footage. Some cast members included OGs Mark Long, Roni Martin, and Kefla Hare.

Competitors received special jerseys with their names on the back and teamed up with Reggie on the hardwood. The Real World: Boston star and Challenge OG Syrus Yarbrough was a referee at the basketball game.

The Road Rules competitors played against Reggie and Kobe in a game to 20 points. For every point the Road Rules team scored, they received $20, but for every point the basketball stars scored, they’d take $10.

Meanwhile, the Real World stars had to wash and groom Kobe’s dogs rather than play basketball at the event.

Those individuals, including Beth Stolarczyk, Nathan Blackburn, and Montana McGlynn, could earn $200 for the grooming and a stay in a fancy suite if the dogs looked “extra cute.”

While it wasn’t quite the same as having dinner, chilling with Kobe, and receiving sneakers like Vinny, it likely gave the Real World and Road Rules stars some special memories.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 is TBA for MTV.