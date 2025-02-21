Angelina Pivarnick called out by Jersey Shore fans for ‘terrifying’ upcoming event

Jersey Shore fans appeared to be confused about Angelina Pivarnick advertising her next big appearance.

The MTV star just wrapped up appearing on Family Vacation Season 7 with a two-episode reunion.

During that season, viewers saw plenty of challenging times for Angelina, with her and fiance Vinny Tortorella’s relationship issues a big part of her storyline.

Angelina appeared ready to move on after things got messy, with Vinny accusing her of cheating and vice versa.

They’ve since confirmed their breakup, ending the engagement that fans saw televised in a previous Family Vacation season.

With that, Angelina continues to broaden her horizons, and her upcoming appearance at a New Jersey event has some critics calling her out.

Angelina among celebrities appearing at a unique convention in New Jersey

In just a few weeks, fans can meet Angelina at the NJ Expo Center in Edison, New Jersey. The reality TV star shared a promotional ad for her appearance at the New Jersey Horror Con and Film Festival.

Based on the promotional image she shared on her Instagram, she’ll be at the convention on Saturday, March 1st. The promo also shows a small photo of her Um Hello? podcast.

“Hi guys , who is around to come see me at Horrorcon Saturday March 1st!!! #horrorcon2025 #jerseyshorefamilyvacation,” she asked in her caption.

Angelina received a relatively prominent spot on the NJ Horror Con list of celebrity guests at the event, appearing fourth below stars from The Blair Witch Project.

Guests include Halloweentown and Amityville Dollhouse star Robin Thomas, stunt actor Brad Loree from Halloween Resurrection, Hostel II’s Roger Bart, and Saw II and 7th Heaven star Beverley Mitchell.

Mindy Sterling, who starred as Dr. Evil’s henchman Frau in the Austin Powers trilogy, and Baywatch Hawaii’s Brande Roderick are also among the celebrity guests on the list.

Interestingly, many of the listed celebs have at least one horror movie or series shown with their promotional images. Angelina is among the few individuals without one.

Fans reacted to Angelina sharing about ‘terrifying’ upcoming appearance

Fans seemed confused about Angelina’s association with the horror convention, and some joked about her appearance there.

“I don’t believe Jersey Shore falls into the horror genre,” one fan commented on Instagram.

Another posted, “It would definitely be terrifying to meet you,” with a crying laughing emoji.

Others wrote, “our fav horror villain” and “Talk about a real horror.”

Angelina’s followers have some thoughts. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

While her promotional image for the convention didn’t include further explanation, Angelina previously discussed paranormal topics during episodes of her Um Hello? podcast with co-host Tony Hanson.

Along with that, she’s attended and participated in paranormal events, including a ghost-hunting event. While she may not have appeared in any horror roles, she has that connection with ghost and paranormal discussions.

Interestingly, Angelina’s castmate Jenni “JWoww” Farley would also be a great addition to the convention because she directed her first-ever horror movie, Devon, released last year.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 is TBA for MTV.