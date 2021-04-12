Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi asked fans to shop her store, saying it was all she had in a hashtag. Pic credit: Instagram

Former Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared a new Instagram post where she urged her fans and followers to shop her brick and mortar and online store The Snooki Shop.

She claimed in an accompanying hashtag, “it’s all I have.”

Nicole added “my [sic] livlihood” as a secondary hashag.

Nicole opened the Snooki Shop with a small storefront located in Madison, New Jersey. She subsequently moved to a larger location within the same neighborhood.

She urged her followers to “come on in, you’ll like what you see.”

For those who do not live in the area, the former Jersey Shore star also has an online store that carries an even greater selection of items from the shop.

Nicole has devoted herself to growing her business

Nicole debuted The Snooki Shop in 2018. She had an online presence since 2016 prior to opening up her New Jersey boutique.

She opened up a second location in the city of Beacon, New York, and said in an interview with the Poughkeepsie Journal that she was thrilled to open up a shop near her old hometown.

“I’m super excited to go back to my roots but also excited for all of you to be able to have the Snooki Shop in Beacon, NY on Main Street,” she said. “So get ready because it’s happening and I cannot wait.”

She has made clear on several occassions that her Jersey Shore persona is part of her television job.

Outside of the series, she relishes being a working mother of three.

Nicole has made The Snooki Shop her full-time job

Nicole filmed her final scenes with the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in the Fall of 2019 after Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding.

The reality star and businesswoman revealed the news that she would not return to the show during her podcast, “It’s Happening with Snooki and Joey,” which she co-hosts with her makeup artist Joey Camasta.

Nicole remarked that the show has changed from its initial premise of a group of people getting together for fun and good times. She said that now, “everything is so serious.”

Nicole was last photographed with her entire Jersey Shore family in an image that celebrated the 10th-anniversary of the show’s debut on MTV in 2009. The cast was pictured in front of a large cake boasting some iconic images from the series decade-long history.

Seen in the Instagram upload that celebrated the milestone were Nicole, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Deena Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Angelina, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.