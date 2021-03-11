Jersey Shore star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi is an HGTV star

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi is the host of a new streaming show on Discovery Plus for HGTV titled Beach Cabana Royale. Pic credit: Discovery Plus

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has a new gig on HGTV titled Beach Cabana Royale.

The reality television personality, who made a name for herself as part of the cast of beloved MTV show before leaving in November 2019, will helm the limited-run series.

The network announced that in conjunction with their “Beach Escape” themed block of programming, which made its debut in February, Nicole would host the aforementioned program, currently available to stream on Discovery Plus.

Beach Cabana Royale will air alongside new episodes of beach-getaway favorites like Beachfront Bargain Hunt, Mexico Life, Hawaii Life, and Island Life said a press release from the network.

Beach Cabana Royale features designers Karla Graves, Wendall Holland, and Delia Kenza who have one day to completely transform cabanas for three families who need their help.

For generations, families gather at the shore to create memories, but some of their spaces are in need of a serious upgrade.

Nicole hosts the limited-run series

Nicole’s job as a host was to check in with the designers throughout the day as they created custom, handcrafted pieces for their cabanas.

While the designers were hard at work, the families go head-to-head in beach-themed challenges as they attempt to win their selected designer an advantage.

“Here at Atlantic Beach, New York, cabanas are a huge way of life,” Nicole said in an HGTV press release.

“Not only do they provide shade from the summer heat, they’re also a place for friends and family to gather, play games, enjoy meals together and even shower off after you get all that sand in your bathing suits,” she expalined.

The completed redesigns are judged by experts Egypt Sherrod (HGTV’s Flipping Virgins and Property Virgins) and Orlando Soria (HGTV’s Build Me Up) who decide which competitor incorporated the most innovative cabana.

That designer wins a prize of the “Golden Oar” and bragging rights.

At the conclusion of each episode, a donation is made in the winner’s name of up to 100,000 meals to Turn Up! Fight Hunger. This organization works with No Kid Hungry to solve the ongoing problem of childhood hunger.

Nicole left Jersey Shore in 2019

Nicole has not been on television since she chose to end her decade-long career on Jersey Shore.

This revelation came after she decided that filming was no longer bringing her joy and she did not want to be seperated from her three children Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo for long periods of time.

Nicole is married to Jionni LaValle.

The reality star explained in an interview with Us Weekly that she did not understand how much of an impact her comings and goings would have on her children.

“When we filmed in Miami, I was gone for two weeks, then I came home for a night and then left for another two weeks. That literally scarred him,” said the reality star to the entertainment outlet.

“So anytime I say ‘Mommy’s going to work,’ he’s like, ‘Mom, you cannot leave me again like you did. I was so upset. I don’t want you leaving.’ So now every time I say I’m leaving for work, he goes, ‘How long are you leaving?’ It kind of gives him anxiety now. I can’t do that anymore,” she explained.

Now, there are reports that

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.