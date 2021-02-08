Jersey Shore fans are turning on Jenni Farley, don’t even want her on a spinoff with Snooki

Jersey Shore fans have started to turn on Jenni Farley Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans have not been too happy with Jenni “JWOWW” Farley this season.

Most of the episodes have focused on the group getting Deena Cortese, Jenni, and Angelina Pivarnick to make amends following all of the wedding drama.

While Deena and Angelina were able to sit down and talk things through, the group is having a more difficult time convincing Jenni to do the same.

Many fans think that it’s unfair that she’s being so hard on Angelina.

Things got so tense with the group after Jenni’s arrival that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro called Dr. Drew Pinsky to come out to Vegas and help the group out.

Last week’s episode ended with Jenni and the group sitting down with Dr. Drew to talk about their feelings and where they currently stand with everything.

Several fans have become frustrated with the drama and wish it would finally end. They have even started to completely turn on Jenni and don’t even want her on a potential spinoff with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

Fans don’t want Jenni on a Jersey Shore spinoff

Recently, Jenni and Snooki had a sleepover and posted photos and videos to their Instagram stories. Fans loved seeing them together again and have missed Snooki since she decided not to film the current season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation after the wedding incident.

The sleepover showed the two of them up to their usual antics which included Jenni carrying Snooki to bed after they shared a few too many glasses of wine.

In 2012, they starred in their own spinoff called Snooki & JWOWW. The show aired for four seasons and ended in 2015.

Based on a Reddit conversation following the girls’ sleepover it looks like many Jersey Shore fans aren’t excited about the possibility of another Snooki and JWOWW spinoff.

In fact, many commented on how they don’t even want to see Jenni Farley on Jersey Shore Family Vacation anymore.

Fans suggested that a better spinoff would be Deena and Snooki as they loved the various Instagram lives the pair did during quarantine as they answered fan questions while drinking wine.

Jenni Farley as the new Jersey Shore villain

Fans have gone so far as to label Jenni as Jersey Shore’s new bad guy.

Jenni and Angelina haven’t had a great history with one another and the two of them have had more arguments than anyone else in the cast.

Fans think Jenni has become the mean girl of the group and isn’t willing to cut Angelina any slack.

Angelina used to be the person that fans loved to hate but it looks like fans have grown a soft spot for her, especially after she made amends with Deena and admitted to her part in all of the drama.

On recent episodes, Angelina expressed her frustration with Jenni and couldn’t understand why she’s always the one to apologize. Fans agreed with her and think Jenni is in the wrong and should be the one to admit her fault.

Previews of the next episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation showed the group getting into the emotional details of the entire situation and showed Deena broken down in tears.

Will Dr. Drew be able to get through to Jenni and save the Jersey Shore family? Fans will have to tune in to find out what happens next.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.