Jersey Shore: Saffire Matos seemingly shades Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in recent post

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro appears to be getting dissed by his ex-fiancee, Saffire Matos. Pic credit: @saffirematos/Instagram

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has had a tough go when it comes to his love life.

He recently broke off his engagement to his fiancee Saffire Matos, and the two appear to have gone their separate ways.

They’ve continued to share cryptic posts on their social media pages, indicating that there’s possibly some bitterness between them.

A few weeks ago, Saffire threw major shade at Ronnie in a video where she referred to her ex as a “little b***h.”

Despite some posts about what people do when they actually love you, Ronnie hasn’t seemed to respond directly to the dig.

Now, it seems Saffire is continuing to send some bad vibes Ronnie’s way based on her most recent post.

Saffire Matos seemingly shades Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Saffire’s Instagram page is full of photos of herself in different poses with no sign of Ronnie to be found.

While most of her posts show her solo promoting different products, she took to her Instagram Stories and seemingly shaded her ex-fiance.

She shared a video of herself from the car as she stared into the camera.

Saffire had a serious look on her face as she ran her hand through her hair before rolling her eyes.

She captioned the post, “Still obsessing over me.”

While Saffire didn’t direct the post to anyone, it’s possible it was the latest move in some back-and-forth low blows that the two have been known to post.

Is Ronnie Ortiz-Magro returning to film Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

Despite Ronnie’s recent breakup from Saffire Matos, he’s appeared to be healthy and doing well for himself.

He hasn’t returned to film Jersey Shore Family Vacation since he took a brief hiatus to focus on his mental health.

The pause in filming came following his arrest on charges of alleged domestic violence involving Saffire.

It was rumored that Ronnie would be making a return during the current season, but so far, that hasn’t been the case.

The cast was supportive of Ronnie’s decision to step away, but it’s unclear where they stand with him today.

He hasn’t appeared with them at any group outings, and they didn’t seem to acknowledge him publicly on his birthday this year.

With some episodes remaining in the current season, it’s possible Ronnie could still make an appearance.

Fans should stay tuned to find out if Ronnie makes a comeback or if he’s closed that chapter in his life for good.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.