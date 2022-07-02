Jersey Shore: Saffire Matos bashes Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in new video

Saffire Matos throws a dig at Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Pic credit: MTV

Things have gotten hostile between Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos.

Rumors circulated recently that the two had broken up because they stopped following each other on social media.

Shortly following the gossip, fans noticed that Ronnie was sharing cryptic messages on his page and Saffire was no longer including him in her photos.

Then, Ronnie shared a quote about what someone does when they no longer love someone and highlighted a quote about someone going for days without speaking to a person.

While he didn’t directly say it had anything to do with Saffire, the timing of the message seemed to align with the rumors that they had split.

Now, it seems that Saffire has fired back at Ronnie with a message of her own.

Saffire Matos slams Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in new video

Saffire took to her TikTok and made a video that seemed like a direct slam at Ronnie.

She shared a video of herself in the car and the caption read, “Broke up with him because our signs didn’t match. I’m a libra and he’s a little b***h.”

The video was soon taken down but not before followers captioned a screenshot. The still photo was shared on an MTV gossip page and several fans speculated that the post was about Ronnie.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the post.

One person thought it was hysterical and wrote, “Lmao [crying laughing faces]”

Another shared similar sentiments and said, “That’s a good one [crying laughing faces]”

One person who had some insight into astrology said that Ronnie and Saffire’s signs were “actually kinda compatible.”

A separate commenter didn’t have much faith that the two of them would stay apart for too long as they wrote, “She’ll be back with him in 2 weeks.”

Pic credit: @mtv_reality_teaa/Instagram

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos’s relationship

Ronnie and Saffire began dating amid the pandemic and when they first started seeing each other, his costars were pleased to see how happy he was with someone.

Soon after, they started to have trouble and Ronnie was even arrested for an alleged domestic dispute involving Saffire.

Despite the arrest, Saffire defended Ronnie and the two of them got engaged in the months following.

Despite their engagement, they’ve continued to have a few ups and downs as it’s been speculated that they’ve split up quite a few times and gotten back together.

Most recently, fans noted how healthy Ronnie looked in one of her videos.

Things aren’t looking too good for Ronnie and Saffire right now, but fans will have to stay tuned to see if they’re able to work things out.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.