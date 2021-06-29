Jersey Shore: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro followers fed up with his social media clickbait posts

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has shared yet another clickbait post to his social media account. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been peppering his Instagram story with social media clickbait posts.

His latest was an image of a sonogram, alluding to the fact that someone close to him is pregnant.

What appeared to be a male hand, held onto the image. Ronnie, who recently popped the question to girlfriend Saffire Matos, asked fans to “swipe up.” Lettering at the top of the snap said “it’s true.”

This swipe led fans to a story that alleged that spoke of Ronnie’s drama with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his daughter, Ariana. At the very end of the post, it said that Saffire was not having a baby.

This clickbait post fueled fan speculation about Saffire. They felt a pregnancy would have led Ronnie to propose to the beauty expert during a particularly tumultuous Father’s Day weekend for his family. He popped the question with a romantic proposal on the beach which was documented for his social media account.

Ronnie and Saffire have dated for just one year.

During that same weekend, Ronnie’s ex-girlfriend and baby mama Jenn Harley was arrested for domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon against her boyfriend Joseph Ambrosole.

Ronnie shares these types of posts regularly

Fans of Jersey Shore put Ronnie on blast for sharing these types of posts regarding his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation co-star Angelina Pivarnick. On June 16, Magro posted a slide to his Instagram story that read, “Angelina releases official divorce statement.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro posted yet another clickbait article which led to a misleading story about someone close to him. Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

This led fans to a story about the series, but not regarding an official divorce statement from the reality star.

This post came after Angelina admitted she and her husband of one-and-one-half years, Chris Larangeira, were experiencing major difficulties in their relationship during a recent episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

In regard to that post, Reddit users put Ronnie on blast for sharing the above slide to his Instagram story, saying that the item was hurtful to someone who was going through a difficult personal experience.

Ronnie’s fans are fed up with these shares

Fans of the reality television star have had enough of these types of misleading shares on his social media feed. They spoke out on Reddit and shared their points of view.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans are fed up with Ronnie’s clickbait posts. Pic credit: Reddit

“It’s fake…everyone’s gotta learn not to take any of his clickbait posts seriously. It’s ridiculous how much he’s been posting this stuff recently,” penned one Reddit user.

“I just don’t understand. It’s 2021… birth control, dude,” said a second follower.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.