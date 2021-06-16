Jersey Shore: Ronnie Oritz-Magro put on blast for clickbait posts about Angelina Pivarnick

Ronnie Magro posted a clickbait article regarding the state of castmate Angelina Pivarnicik’s marriage. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was put on blast by fans for what they found to be “clickbait” posts about his castmate and friend, Angelina Pivarnick.

The reality star, who stepped away from filming any current material for the series after being arrested in April on suspicion of intimate partner violence and now faces a potential misdemeanor charge, shared a questionable post regarding his castmate.

During the second episode of Jersey Shore’s newest season, Pivarnick admitted that she and her husband of just over one year, Chris Larangeira, were experiencing major difficulties in their relationship.

Pivarnick admitted to castmate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino that her husband had moved in with his mother after a particularly troubling fight and they had both hired lawyers. She was brought to tears as she revealed her deepest emotions to her longtime friend, who listened to her plight.

Magro posted slide to his Instagram story that read, “Angelina releases official divorce statement.”

This angered fans of the MTV series who took to Reddit to share their feelings about the gossipy item.

Jersey Shore fans slam Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shared the above clickbait item on his Instagram feed which revealed false information about the state of Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeria’s marriage. Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

Reddit users put Ronnie on blast for sharing the above slide to his Instagram story, saying that the item was hurtful to someone who was going through a difficult personal experience.

“I was wondering what it was about. Even went to Angelina’s page to see if she actually released a statement. Lol I’m so naive,” wrote one fan.

Reddit fans shared their displeasure about Ronnie using a “swipe-up” to spread untruths about Angelina. Pic credit: @Reddit

“Like I almost didn’t post this because I hate to give him any kind of attention, but this is crazy,” another Reddit user commented.

“First Angelina posts swipe ups about Lauren and Mike when he goes to serve time, and now Ron posts about Angelina. Oh how the roles have been reversed,” penned a third follower.

A Reddit user thinks the swipe-up was just for cash and not for malicious intent on Ronnie’s part toward Angelina. Pic credit: @Reddit

“This is really weird. I know awhile ago all of the cast members were posting a lot of swipe-ups and clickbait-y stuff about the show in their stories and I assumed it was because MTV wanted them to promo this way. But it’s been awhile since they’ve done that and Ron isn’t even involved in the show currently so.. ???!!! Not sure what he’s trying to accomplish here,” claimed a fourth follower.

Ronnie and Angelina’s past

Ronnie Magro and Angelina Pivarnick during a scene from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Pic credit: @MTV

Ronnie and Angelina have had a past that was filled with drama. During the first two seasons of the original Jersey Shore series, she acted deceitfully towards Ron and then-girlfriend Sammi Giancola by playing both sides of the fence to get information on their relationship by befriending the women of the house, then the men.

By the second season, she was involved in the infamous note that Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley penned which told Sammi that Ron cheated on her while out at a club with the men and Angelina.

Upon Angelina’s return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation she appeared to bond with Ronnie, and they shared many deep discussions about their feelings. This is why fans are in an uproar, feeling that Ron betrayed their bond by spreading gossip about his pal.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.