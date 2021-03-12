Jersey Shore: Roger Mathews speaks out about Jenni Farley’s engagement to Zack Carpinello

Jenni Farley and Roger Mathews pose in 2016 on the red carpet. He says he is happy for her engagement to Zack Carpinello. Pic credit: Starmaxinc/Demis Maryannakis

Former Jersey Shore star Roger Mathews has spoken out about his ex-wife Jenni Farley’s engagement to Zack Carpinello.

During a broadcast of his podcast Champ and the Tramp, Roger expressed happiness for the couple.

Roger said he was asked by several different media outlets to comment on the news. He chose to speak on his own terms during the podcast. TMZ shared a video segment where Roger spoke of the topic at length.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He admitted the former couple lives different lives now. However, they will always be connected due to their children Meilani, 6, and son Greyson, 4.

“I am happy for them. I don’t know Zack well. He’s not a very talkative guy so its hard to get to know him. I talk to my kids. I don’t ask them direct questions but from what I know, he’s good to my children,” he explained.

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“Jenni seems very happy. They seem very happy together and I don’t have any beef with him whatsoever,” Roger continued.

Roger spoke of the couple’s tumultuous divorce

Roger said that he and Jenni went through a lot together, some “nasty stuff,” as many divorces can be. Living in the public eye, their struggles became tabloid fodder.

Mathews claimed in a deleted Instagram video initially shared in December 2018 that police escorted him out of the family’s house after Farley filed an order of protection against him after a disagreement.

He was seen in the back of a police car speaking about his side of the story reported Us Weekly. In response, Jenni posted a statement to Instagram where she told her side of what transpired that evening.

Roger said in retrospect, he did things at the time he should have never done and has since gone through the channels necessary to become a better person.

“Why would I have any resentment? Our time is done, it’s over with the exception of being parents to two wonderful kids. I would not want her to not go on with her life and be happy,” he said of his ex-wife.

“I wish her all the best, truly,” Roger concluded.

As for his own personal life, Roger said only an idiot would never consider marrying again. For now, he feels his role in life is to be a dad. Roger shared he was very happy in his relationship with Danielle Miele but they are currently not discussing an engagement.

How did Roger and Jenni meet?

Jenni Farley and Roger Mathews meet for the first time on Jersey Shore. Pic credit: Jersey Shore

Roger and Jenni met while filming Season 1 of Jersey Shore in Seaside Heights, New Jersey in the summer of 2009. At the time, Jenni was still involved with her ex-Tom Lippolis. The pair did not start dating until the following year.

During a season 3 episode of Jersey Shore, which was filmed in the summer of 2010, Jenni and Roger reconnected.

Roger asked Jenni to marry him in 2012. They welcomed their daughter in 2014 and wed in October 2015. The couple’s son was born in May of the following year.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.