Jersey Shore: Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi shares the most adorable photo ever of son Angelo

Jersey Shore star Nicole Polizzi shared the cutest photo ever of her toddler son, Angelo, on Instagram. Pic credit: MTV

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared the most adorable photo ever of her two-year-old son Angelo with her 14.1 Instagram followers, who were thrilled by the up-close shot of the cute little boy.

In the image, Nicole cuddled her toddler in her arms. Angelo celebrated his second birthday with a pizza-themed event. The reality star went all out for the family party, where Angelo had his own chef’s hat and decorations that celebrated his love of the fast food.

In her latest upload, Nicole was glammed up as she hugged “Squishy,” her nickname for her son. Nicole and her husband Jionni LaValle are also parents to an older son Lorenzo and a daughter Giovanna.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star was dressed casually in the snap. She wore a cranberry-colored sweatshirt with white lettering that read “Wine Night.” Her long tresses were blown out and curled at the bottom. On her face, a glammed-up makeup look.

Large diamond studs were fastened to Nicole’s ears, a pretty silver necklace with diamond accents finished her glam/casual look.

Angelo smiled and showed off the bottom row of his teeth as he held onto his mom.

Snooki made a joyful return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The second episode of JSFV, which aired on June 10, ended with a celebration for the five-year mark of sobriety achieved by castmate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. The roommates celebrated with a drive-by parade where they decorated their cars with balloons, streamers, and posters in honor of this remarkable milestone.

In the parade were Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Zack Carpinello, Deena Cortese and her husband Christopher Bucker, Vinny Guadagnino, and Angelina Pivarnick.

Making a special appearance via a truck with a large video screen attached to its side were Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Ronnie Oritz-Magro, who were on the West Coast at the time of the drive-by.

The group were met by Mike and his wife Lauren, who were brought to tears by the display of affection.

Shortly after, Nicole surprised her television family by pulling up in her own decorated car, to the delight of her castmates.

Nicole Polizzi and Angelina Pivarnick face off

While her fellow Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars hugged Nicole and welcomed her back into the fold, one castmate stood in the shadows, Angelina Pivarnick, who had not spoken to her former castmate since Nicole left the show in November 2019.

Her face appeared crestfallen, knowing she still had to face their issues but realizing this family event was not the place to do it.

Jersey Shore fans know that the women will discuss their issues away from the rest of their roommates sometime this season.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.