Nicole Polizzi says money was not the reason she returned to Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Snooki clarifies her reason for returning to Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation fans were thrilled when the trailer came out and featured Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi as part of the cast.

Snooki did not film with the cast during the latest season as she needed a break from all of the drama and wanted to focus on being there for her children and family.

The trailer for the new season, set to begin next week, showed Snooki with a champagne bottle in each hand, popping out of a large birthday cake and surprising the cast who was extremely happy to see her.

Fans wondered whether Snooki’s return had anything to do with the fact that her co-stars Jenni Farley and Deena Cortese had made amends with Angelina Pivarnick following the wedding drama.

With all of those issues out of the way, it appeared to make it easier for Snooki to want to come back now that everyone was getting along.

Recently, a source claimed Snooki came back because she missed the money she made while filming the show. Snooki however, claims her return had nothing to do with a paycheck.

Snooki says money was not the reason she returned to Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Ashley shared a post from Snooki’s Instagram story where she talked about her return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Snooki wrote, “super excited to be back with my roomies. i truly missed everyone and the show. i don’t regret leaving, because i truly needed a break for my soul and to just be a mom.”

She continued, “but coming back has shown me how much i love this show, and my besties. I appreciate all of your support and understanding. Mawma needed a break, but now Mawma is back to bring the party for you & all good vibes.”

Nicole made it clear that she missed her roommates and felt the break was just what she needed to return refreshed and ready to enjoy the time with the rest of the cast.

On Twitter, one fan accused her of returning because she missed “the check.”

Snooki replied back and said, “I missed being a drunken hot mess more.”

A fan thinks Snooki returned for money Pic credit: @snooki/Twitter

Snooki looks forward to partying again

Whether she returned to film for the paycheck or she truly missed her roommates, one thing is for certain, Snooki is ready to have some fun again.

After taking time off to focus on being a mom and taking care of her children, she clearly missed partying with her castmates.

There’s no doubt that Snooki will make up for the lost time when the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres on Thursday, June 3 on MTV.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation returns Thursday, June 3 at 8/7c on MTV.