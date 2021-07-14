Jersey Shore: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino shares fist-pumping snaps of son Romeo

Mike Sorrentino shared some fist-pumping new snaps of his son Romeo Reign. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino shared some fist-pumping snaps of his newborn son Romeo.

In a slideshow of seven images, the reality television star posted to social media, the little boy appears to be the spitting image of his handsome father.

Romeo was caught in a series of different scenarios where he showed off different facial expressions including joy, surprise, wonder, and deep thought.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 7-week-old baby boy’s looks are rapidly changing every day, leading Mike and his wife Lauren Sorrentino to document these precious moments quickly before Romeo changes once again.

The little boy was born on May 26, 2021, coming in at 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and 19 inches in length.

He is the first child for Mike and Lauren, who wed on November 1, 2018.

Mike’s Jersey Shore family reacted to the images

Upon seeing these updated images, two of Mike’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast members reacted with surprise.

They shared many of the same sentiments as fans who saw the snaps for the first time.

“He’s fist pumping!!” wrote Vinny Guadagnino, whose comment was liked over 1,300 times thus far.

Jersey Shore’s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Vinny Guadagnino reacted to the slideshow of images featuring the newest member of their television family, Romeo Reign. Pic credit: @mikethesituation/Instagram

“Twins,” penned Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of just how much the baby looks like his famous father.

Jersey Shore fans couldn’t contain their joy

Fans of the series, who have followed Mike as he endured some of the toughest challenges in his life through to the joy he is experiencing today, also shared their emotional comments regarding the series of photographs.

“The second pic is you when you said ‘Secaucus,” claimed one follower, who referenced a scene from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when Mike reacted to castmate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro saying he was jumped in the Jersey town.

Fans of Jersey Shore shared in the excitement of how much Romeo has changed since his birth in May of this year. Pic credit: @mikethesituation/Instagram

“He looks just like Mike,” claimed a second fan.

“He definitely got daddy’s facial expressions!!!” penned a third Instagram user.

Other fans appeared to differ in their observations regarding Romeo’s adorable looks. They feel the infant resembles his mother Lauren.

Some Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans believe baby Romeo resembles Mike’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino. Pic credit: @mikethesituation/Instagram

“I think he looks like Lauren,” exclaimed a fourth fan.

“Adorable. Kinda seeing Lauren’s smile,” another wrote.

Mike and Lauren will continue to be featured on this season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, where they enjoyed a baby-moon earlier this year prior to Romeo’s birth.

They joined castmates Vinny, Nicole, Ronnie, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Deena Nicole, Angelina Pivarnick, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and their respective mates as they enjoyed winter fun at a Poconos, Pennsylvania resort.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.