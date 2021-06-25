Mike and Lauren Sorrentino were nostalgic upon heading to the Poconos. The area is sentimental to the couple. Pic credit: @laurensorrentino/Instagram

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Lauren Sorrentino shared several photos of her first vacation in the Poconos area with her husband Mike back when they were college students.

During the show’s June 24 episode, Lauren shared that she and Mike took their first vacation together as a couple along with her family to the Pennsylvania resort area and she had the snaps to prove it!

In an Instagram upload the images, taken 17 years apart, were enjoyed by fans and the couple themselves, who posted remarks about the beginning stages of their union.

The caption to the post which was three slides in total, was penned by Lauren.

It promoted the premise of the episode and stated, “17 years ago, Mike & I went on our first trip together, catch Jersey Shore Family Vacation TONIGHT at 8/7c on MTV for some adorable throwback pics.”

The images were a stark contrast in how far the couple had come from their days as college students to Mr. and Mrs. with a baby on the way.

Mike & Lauren’s adorable snaps

Mike and Lauren looked as young as could be in the images take in 2004. Mike was just 22-years-old at the time. Lauren, 19.

The first slide was a side-by-side of the changes in the couple since they first went to a similar resort with the Pesce family.

In the top image, Lauren and Mike wore bulky jackets and posed in front of a Christmas tree together. In the photo below, the couple posed in the same manner.

The second snap was of Lauren seated on Mike’s lap. She had playing cards in her left hand and looked away from the camera. Mike wore a reddish-colored PUMA t-shirt and smiled.

The third pic was the happy couple today, just two months before the birth of their first child, a son named Romeo Reign.

Mike responded to his wife’s happy memories

In response to his wife’s nostalgic walk down memory lane, Mike appeared to share his own joy at the snaps.

He said, “OMG I’m crying,” and added both a heart eyes and teary emoji alongside his remark.

Several of Lauren’s followers added their own remarks regarding the photographs.

“Wow! Never realized you both knew each other for so long. Especially after watching Jersey Shore! Glad you two made it back to each other and where you are today,” wrote one fan.

“You guys don’t age wow,” penned a second follower.

“100% meant to be!” claimed a third Instagram user.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.