Jersey Shore: Lauren Sorrentino goes makeup-free, shows off body in post-pregnancy pic

Lauren Sorrentino showed off her spectacular post-partum shape in a new IG selfie. Pic credit: @laurensorrentino/Instagram

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Lauren Sorrentino showed off her post-pregnancy body and makeup-free face in a new Instagram snap where she spoke of how she has felt since delivering her first child, son Romeo, on May 26.

The reality television star and wife of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, took a mirror selfie in the New Jersey home the couple shares.

She shared her feelings regarding her expectations of how her shape would bounce back after pregnancy and birth.

Lauren was also honest about motherhood and she has handled this new and exciting transition in her family’s life.

Mike and Lauren wed in the Fall of 2018 in a glamorous wedding at The Legacy Castle in New Jersey.

The couple met while college students and dated for years until Mike joined Jersey Shore. While they kept in touch, the couple took that time to better understand their feelings for one another before reuniting for good.

Lauren was in “full mom mode” in the new snap

In the caption of the above image, Lauren shared her innermost feelings about how amazed she was by what her body could do in the weeks following Romeo’s birth.

“3 weeks postpartum and in full mom mode, no makeup, hair in a bun & juggling both our bottles. I wasn’t sure what my recovery would be like from an unexpected c-section after hours of laboring. It wasn’t easy, to say the least, but it was all worth it and I am eternally in awe of what this body achieved,” she wrote.

Lauren ended her remarks by writing “proud of myself.”

She wore black leggings and a cropped gray hoodie in the image. Her long blonde locks were secured in a bun. In her hands she held Romeo’s bottle and her own large water bottle.

Lauren honored her husband on Father’s Day

Lauren shared an Instagram video of her handsome husband as he cradled their son in a touching video tribute for Mike’s first Father’s Day.

In the clip, Mike was casually dressed as he held his son close to his chest and patted him on his back.

Lauren followed that up with photos of her husband as he held their son in different scenarios since his birth.

She paid tribute to Mike’s devotion to their family in the caption.

“Happy Father’s Day to the man that does it all for our family! Provides, loves unconditionally, leads with faith, and has an unsurmountable strength so we can all lean on him through anything life throws our way. We love you so much, our little world is perfect because of you! Happy first Father’s Day!!! Love, your wife & baby Romeo,” she wrote.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.