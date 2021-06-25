Jersey Shore: Jenn Harley wishes she’d had her lashes done for her mugshot

Jenn Harley wished she had her eyelash extensions in before her latest mugshot. Pic credit: @jennharley/Instagram

Former Jersey Shore star Jenn Harley said she wished she had her lashes done for her latest mugshot.

The ex-girlfriend of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and mother of his daughter Ariana tried to make light of her latest brush with the law in a new Instagram post where she showed off her long eyelash extensions.

In the caption of her newest upload, Jenn said “Lashes make everything better!!!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jenn looked lovely in the snap. She wore a black tank top as she looked directly in the camera, giving it a sultry stare.

Her skin glowed with a deep, dark tan.

It appeared Jenn wanted to focus on her overall look, but fans would not let her off the hook regarding her recent arrest.

The elephant in the comments section

While many fans appeared to focus on the photograph, some would not let Jenn off the hook for her behavior.

One wrote that it was too bad that Jenn didn’t have her lashes done pre-mug shot.

Fans of Jenn Harley took to the comments section of her latest Instagram share to comment on her latest arrest. Pic credit: @jennharley/Instagram

Jenn’s response? “Ugh, I know.”

Other followers had their own take on the situation.

“Nothing to stir up a scandal like a hot selfie,” penned one fan.

Other fans shared their own feelings about Jenn’s latest arrest. Pic credit: @jennharley/Instagram

“They let you out,” wrote a second fan.

“Beautiful but deadly,” claimed a third Instagram follower.

Details of Jenn’s latest brush with the law

Jenn’s latest brush with the law was on June 20 when she was arrested and charged with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon in Las Vegas.

Jenn allegedly pointed a gun at her boyfriend, Joseph Ambrosole, used the n-word, and threatened to kill him during an altercation, according to the arrest report.

This is not Jenn’s first brush with the law. In 2018, on an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Harley lunged at Ronnie, but security held her back. The police investigated the incident but made no arrests.

She was previously arrested in 2018 for allegedly dragging Ronnie with a car during a fight as he attempted to exit the vehicle. At the time, the Clark County District Attorney decided not to press charges against her.

On the heels of this latest arrest, Jenn has reportedly lost several of her Instagram product placement deals.