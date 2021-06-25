Jersey Shore: Jenn Harley wishes she’d had her lashes done for her mugshot

Former Jersey Shore star Jenn Harley said she wished she had her lashes done for her latest mugshot.
The ex-girlfriend of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and mother of his daughter Ariana tried to make light of her latest brush with the law in a new Instagram post where she showed off her long eyelash extensions.
In the caption of her newest upload, Jenn said “Lashes make everything better!!!”
Jenn looked lovely in the snap. She wore a black tank top as she looked directly in the camera, giving it a sultry stare.
Her skin glowed with a deep, dark tan.
It appeared Jenn wanted to focus on her overall look, but fans would not let her off the hook regarding her recent arrest.
The elephant in the comments section
While many fans appeared to focus on the photograph, some would not let Jenn off the hook for her behavior.
One wrote that it was too bad that Jenn didn’t have her lashes done pre-mug shot.
Jenn’s response? “Ugh, I know.”
Other followers had their own take on the situation.
“Nothing to stir up a scandal like a hot selfie,” penned one fan.
“They let you out,” wrote a second fan.
“Beautiful but deadly,” claimed a third Instagram follower.
Details of Jenn’s latest brush with the law
Jenn’s latest brush with the law was on June 20 when she was arrested and charged with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon in Las Vegas.
Jenn allegedly pointed a gun at her boyfriend, Joseph Ambrosole, used the n-word, and threatened to kill him during an altercation, according to the arrest report.
This is not Jenn’s first brush with the law. In 2018, on an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Harley lunged at Ronnie, but security held her back. The police investigated the incident but made no arrests.
She was previously arrested in 2018 for allegedly dragging Ronnie with a car during a fight as he attempted to exit the vehicle. At the time, the Clark County District Attorney decided not to press charges against her.
On the heels of this latest arrest, Jenn has reportedly lost several of her Instagram product placement deals.